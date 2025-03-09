'Mean Girls' star Amanda Seyfried reveals wardrobe malfunction in front of 'Top Gun: Maverick' star

"Mean Girls" star Amanda Seyfried still thinks about the wardrobe malfunction she had in front of a "Top Gun: Maverick" star two years ago.

Seyfried told the story to People magazine in a recent interview, revealing that at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, "My boobs fell out of my dress."

"I was wearing this amazing vintage dress. I made my stylist dress up in it before I went just for fun," she said.

'MEAN GIRLS' STAR'S MOVE TO REMOTE FARM 'ESSENTIAL' FOR MENTAL HEALTH

The 39-year-old was wearing a Dior Haute Couture gown to the ceremony for her nomination and eventual win for her role in "The Dropout."

She continued, "It was kind of sewn together and it started truly falling apart, literally falling off of me on the red carpet, and I think there were even interviews where I’m saying it’s breaking off."

Inside during the ceremony, Seyfried said she was chatting with "Top: Gun Maverick" and "Twisters" star Glen Powell when disaster struck.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I was talking to Glen Powell in the corner near my table, and we were joking around about something and I lifted my arms up, and my boobs were just out. My dress fell apart."

"We both screamed, and like the gentleman he is, he covered me. He didn’t look… I think. None of us were expecting that, but that dress had truly just given up," Seyfried said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The actress later had to borrow a jacket to accept "The Dropout’s" award for best limited series with the cast and crew.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I ended up wearing someone else's jacket on stage," Seyfried recalled. "Because, well, it would’ve just been my boobs."