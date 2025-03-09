Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

'Mean Girls' star Amanda Seyfried reveals wardrobe malfunction in front of 'Top Gun: Maverick' star

The ‘Dropout’ star had the mishap at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
"Mean Girls" star Amanda Seyfried still thinks about the wardrobe malfunction she had in front of a "Top Gun: Maverick" star two years ago.

Seyfried told the story to People magazine in a recent interview, revealing that at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, "My boobs fell out of my dress."

"I was wearing this amazing vintage dress. I made my stylist dress up in it before I went just for fun," she said.

Close up of Amanda Seyfried smiling wearing black

"Mean Girls" star Amanda Seyfried revealed she had a wardrobe malfunction in front of a "Top Gun: Maverick" star. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art)

'MEAN GIRLS' STAR'S MOVE TO REMOTE FARM 'ESSENTIAL' FOR MENTAL HEALTH

The 39-year-old was wearing a Dior Haute Couture gown to the ceremony for her nomination and eventual win for her role in "The Dropout."

She continued, "It was kind of sewn together and it started truly falling apart, literally falling off of me on the red carpet, and I think there were even interviews where I’m saying it’s breaking off."

Inside during the ceremony, Seyfried said she was chatting with "Top: Gun Maverick" and "Twisters" star Glen Powell when disaster struck.

Side by side photos of Amanda Seyfried on the red carpet in gold dress with a phot of her holding the back of her dress walking up to the stage

Seyfried said the dress, a Dior Haute Couture gown, was already giving her trouble on the red carpet, and she could be seen holding the back while accepting her best actress in a movie/miniseries award. (Steve Granitz/Getty Images)

"I was talking to Glen Powell in the corner near my table, and we were joking around about something and I lifted my arms up, and my boobs were just out. My dress fell apart."

 "We both screamed, and like the gentleman he is, he covered me. He didn’t look… I think. None of us were expecting that, but that dress had truly just given up," Seyfried said.

Side by side photos of Amanda Seyfried in gold dress and Glen Powell in dark blue tuxedo

Seyfried said Powell was a "gentleman" and quickly helped cover her when her dress fell down in front of him. (Monica Schipper/WireImage/Kevin Winter)

The actress later had to borrow a jacket to accept "The Dropout’s" award for best limited series with the cast and crew.

Liz Hannah, Victoria Thompson, Jordana Mollick, Elizabeth Meriwether, Michael Showalter, Rebecca Jarvis and Amanda Seyfried on stage at 2023 Critics Choice Awards

When the team for "The Dropout" accepted the best limited series award at the Critics Choice Awards, Seyfried had to borrow someone's jacket to hide the top of her dress. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

"I ended up wearing someone else's jacket on stage," Seyfried recalled. "Because, well, it would’ve just been my boobs." 

