Critics Choice Awards red carpet: Hollywood fashion wins big at 28th annual show honoring best in film and TV

Lily James went sheer while Julia Roberts sparkled and Michele Williams dazzled in a golden dress as fashion took center stage at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards Sunday night.

Actress Elle Fanning stayed on trend, wearing a billowing cream-colored gown with a subtle cut-out across her torso for the event celebrating the best in movies and television.

Chelsea Handler is set to host the star-studded show at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Julia Roberts wore a sparkling long-sleeved dress at the ceremony. Her gown featured ribbons of gilded sequins running down her arms.

Michelle Williams was simply shining in a metallic number with a matching diamond necklace while walking the red carpet with her best friend, Busy Philipps.

Amanda Seyfried rocked an archival Dior gold gown with Cartier baubles to mirror the recent Golden Globe and Emmy awards she's taken home for her role in "The Dropout."