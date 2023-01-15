Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Critics Choice Awards red carpet: Hollywood fashion wins big at 28th annual show honoring best in film and TV

Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga nominated in best song category at 2023 awards show

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Angela Bassett talks fashion at 2023 Critics Choice Awards Video

Angela Bassett talks fashion at 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Austin Butler and "Elvis", Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and "Abbott Elementary" nominated at Critics' Choice Awards hosted by Chelsea Handler in LA

Lily James went sheer while Julia Roberts sparkled and Michele Williams dazzled in a golden dress as fashion took center stage at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards Sunday night.

Actress Elle Fanning stayed on trend, wearing a billowing cream-colored gown with a subtle cut-out across her torso for the event celebrating the best in movies and television.

Chelsea Handler is set to host the star-studded show at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

‘TITANIC’ DIRECTOR JAMES CAMERON HAD TO CONVINCE LEONARDO DICAPRIO TO DO FILM: 'HE THOUGHT IT WAS TOO EASY

Julia Roberts, Michelle Williams, and Lily James dazzled at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday.

Julia Roberts, Michelle Williams, and Lily James dazzled at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. (Getty Images)

Julia Roberts wore a sparkling long-sleeved dress at the ceremony. Her gown featured ribbons of gilded sequins running down her arms.

Michelle Williams was simply shining in a metallic number with a matching diamond necklace while walking the red carpet with her best friend, Busy Philipps.

Amanda Seyfried rocked an archival Dior gold gown with Cartier baubles to mirror the recent Golden Globe and Emmy awards she's taken home for her role in "The Dropout."

Julia Roberts smiled on the red carpet in Century City on Sunday night.

Julia Roberts smiled on the red carpet in Century City on Sunday night. (Kevin Winter)

Amanda Seyfried shined wearing archival Dior while attending the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Amanda Seyfried shined wearing archival Dior while attending the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.  (Frazer Harrison)

Best friends Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps walked the red carpet together.

Best friends Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps walked the red carpet together. (Kevin Mazur)

