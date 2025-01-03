Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

‘Mean Girls’ star demands ‘justice’ for relative's brutal murder after discovering harrowing family secret

Amanda Seyfried discovers relative was killed 100 years ago

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines January 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Amanda Seyfried is digging into her family roots. 

The "Mean Girls" actress was stunned when she discovered that her third great-grandfather, John P. Ebert, was brutally murdered in 1905. The unsettling family secret was revealed on an episode of PBS’s "Finding Your Roots." 

"Oh, my God! What?!" Seyfried said as she read a newspaper article from the time, putting her hands to her forehead in disbelief. 

JULIA ROBERTS DISCOVERS SHOCKING FAMILY SECRETS: ‘MY MIND IS BLOWN’

amanda seyfried

Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried discovered an unsettling family secret during an appearance on "Finding Your Roots." (PBS/Finding Your Roots)

"John P. Ebert, the well-known retired baker, a good citizen and an inoffensive man, was shot three times by an unknown assailant on the back step of his home at Washington and Lumber Streets at 9:30 [p.m.]," the article read. 

Seyfried, 39, continued to read out loud, "He had just about reached the back door ... when, from between the outhouse and a grape arbor which screens it stepped a man who fired three shots at him point-blank."

"Oh my God, that's so sad," the "Mamma Mia" actress said.

amanda seyfried

The "Mean Girls" actress was stunned when she discovered that her third great-grandfather, John P. Ebert, was brutally murdered in 1905.  (PBS/Finding Your Roots)

Henry Louis Gates Jr., the show's host, confirmed, "Your third great-grandfather was murdered."

He then asked the actress, "Have you ever heard this story before?"

'MEAN GIRLS' STAR'S MOVE TO REMOTE FARM 'ESSENTIAL' FOR MENTAL HEALTH

"Nope, no. Definitely no," Seyfried replied.

She then added how she felt terrible for her third-great grandmother, who was also named Amanda, and their children. 

Amanda Seyfried red carpet

The Hollywood actress' third-great grandmother was also named Amanda. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

"It's weird — I don't know him, but yet, he's family," Seyfried said in the dramatic video clip. "I'm just like, 'How dare they!' . . .  'Find justice.’"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 2023, during an appearance on the show, Julia Roberts uncovered secrets deep in the branches of her own family tree from centuries ago.

The actress was shocked to discover that she actually is not a "Roberts" and was told her last name was drastically different.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

julia roberts split photo

The star was shocked to discover that she actually isn’t a "Roberts" and was told her last name was drastically different. (ANCESTRY/YOUTUBE)

The historian revealed that Julia’s great-great-grandmother had an affair with a married man after her husband Willis Roberts’ death. Gates Jr. said that Henry McDonald Mitchell Jr. was the name of her biological great-great-grandfather.

He added that Mitchell had six children of his own.

"So, we're Mitchells?" the "Pretty Woman" actress asked at the time.

"You're Julia Mitchell," Gates Jr. confirmed. "You are not a Roberts, biologically."

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts appeared on "Finding Your Roots" in 2023. (Getty Images)

"Wow. . . . On the one hand . . . truly . . . my mind is blown," Roberts emotionally responded to the scandalous revelations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is fascinating, and on the other hand, there's part of me that, when I'm calmer, can still wrap my arms around the idea that my family is my family. . . . I do prefer the name, Roberts. . . . This was a very unexpected turn."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Related Topics

Trending