©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Amanda Seyfried was ‘really grossed out’ by the male reaction to her weather girl scene in ‘Mean Girls’

The actress starred as Karen Smith in the 2004 hit movie

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Amanda Seyfried is sharing how playing her character in the 2004 hit-teen movie, "Mean Girls," really made her feel.

The 36-year-old actress spoke with "Marie Claire" about her role as Karen Smith, who could predict the weather in the comedy film by holding her breasts. She recalled men approaching her and ask if it was raining, which was a key scene in "Mean Girls."

"I always felt really grossed out by that," Seyfried said of the male response. "I was like 18 years old. It was just gross."

Amanda Seyfried is sharing how playing her character in the 2004 hit-teen movie, "Mean Girls," really made her feel. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

The "Mamma Mia" actress reflected on her time as a young star versus what the new celebrities have to endure with social media as a factor, and she said, "I think being really famous [young] must really f---ing suck."

"It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers. So, I bought a farm. I was like, let’s go in the opposite way."

The actress currently stars in "The Dropout," which is Hulu’s drama miniseries with a star-studded cast. Seyfried stars alongside Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, Dylan Minnette and Kate McKinnon.

Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith and Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Wieners.

Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith and Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Wieners. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Seyfried married her husband, Thomas Sadoski, in 2017 and the couple share two children together: Nina, 5, and Thomas, 1. 

She owns a farm in upstate New York that is 30 acres, which is where she plans on raising her children and sending them to school. For now, she has an apartment in Manhattan where her and her family often reside. 

Seyfried — who has made a name for herself over the past 20 years — shared with the outlet that she doesn’t love being famous. 

Seyfried – who has made a name for herself over the past 20 years – also shared that she doesn’t love being famous.  (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

"Fame is weird," she said. "I’ve never been super famous. I’ve always been somewhat recognizable. It’s been the healthiest trajectory. [It’s] not a scary spike. I have my priorities. I know who I am. I know where I’m going. I know what it means. It means that I’m getting to do what I love.

"I’m actually not afraid of it now."

