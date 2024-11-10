Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

'Mean Girls' star's move to remote farm 'essential' for mental health

Amanda Seyfried joins a growing number of celebrities ditching Hollywood and New York City for a more ‘peaceful’ life

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
'Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett on Lindsay Lohan’s return to acting, co-hosting ChristmasCon Video

'Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett on Lindsay Lohan’s return to acting, co-hosting ChristmasCon

Actor Jonathan Bennett tells Fox News Digital he’s excited about his ‘Mean Girls’ co-star Lindsay Lohan’s return to acting and discusses co-hosting ChristmasCon with Lacey Chabert.

"Mean Girls" star Amanda Seyfried has happily stepped away from life in Los Angeles and New York City.

The 38-year-old recently spoke with Forbes about her life in upstate New York.

"I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does," she told the outlet.

She added the decision was "essential for my mental health."

AMANDA SEYFRIED ON HOW BECOMING A MOM HAS CHANGED WHICH ACTING ROLES SHE CHOOSES

Amanda Seyfriend walking in the street

"Mean Girls" star Amanda Seyfried said she left Hollywood years ago for a farm in upstate New York that has been "essential for my mental health." (TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Seyfried has been acting since she was a teen, and explained that having a "peaceful place to call home," has helped her to acclimate "to the faster lifestyle of the city, the high-energy of press events and life on-set."

The "Drop Out" star shares the farm with her husband, "The Newsroom" star Thomas Sadoski and their two children, a son and a daughter.

When it comes to caring for the animals on the property, Seyfried said she’s happily getting her kids involved.

"Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does."

— Amanda Seyfried
Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried walking arm in arm together

Seyfried shares her farm with her husband, Thomas Sadoski, and their two children. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I can see them learning what a responsibility and treat it is to care for pets, even at their young ages," she said. "I think all pets give us purpose. And because they do so much to enrich our lives, we are responsible for theirs — which includes managing their health and wellness."

Seyfried is one of many celebrities who have been moving away from major entertainment hubs, Los Angeles in particular, to enjoy a quieter or more private lifestyle.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Mark Wahlberg told Fox News Digital moving his family to Las Vegas is "really giving the kids a chance to thrive."

Mark Wahlberg appears on TV

Mark Wahlberg has spoken with Fox News Digital about his decision to move his family to Las Vegas, saying it is "really giving the kids a chance to thrive." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip," he said. "But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community."

Trending