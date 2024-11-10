'Mean Girls' star's move to remote farm 'essential' for mental health

"Mean Girls" star Amanda Seyfried has happily stepped away from life in Los Angeles and New York City.

The 38-year-old recently spoke with Forbes about her life in upstate New York.

"I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does," she told the outlet.

She added the decision was "essential for my mental health."

Seyfried has been acting since she was a teen, and explained that having a "peaceful place to call home," has helped her to acclimate "to the faster lifestyle of the city, the high-energy of press events and life on-set."

The "Drop Out" star shares the farm with her husband, "The Newsroom" star Thomas Sadoski and their two children, a son and a daughter.

When it comes to caring for the animals on the property, Seyfried said she’s happily getting her kids involved.

"I can see them learning what a responsibility and treat it is to care for pets, even at their young ages," she said. "I think all pets give us purpose. And because they do so much to enrich our lives, we are responsible for theirs — which includes managing their health and wellness."

Seyfried is one of many celebrities who have been moving away from major entertainment hubs, Los Angeles in particular, to enjoy a quieter or more private lifestyle.

Mark Wahlberg told Fox News Digital moving his family to Las Vegas is "really giving the kids a chance to thrive."

"It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip," he said. "But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community."