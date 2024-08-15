Matthew Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison looks forward to 'justice' after arrests connected to actor's death

After news broke Thursday that five people have been arrested in connection with Matthew Perry’s death last year, his stepfather Keith Morrison and his family said they "look forward to justice taking its course."

"We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously," the family told Fox News Digital. "We look forward to justice taking its course and we’re grateful for the exceptional work of the multiple agencies whose agents investigated Matthew’s death. We’re hoping unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs will get the message."

Perry was found dead of an apparent drowning in his hot tub at his home in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2023, and his death was attributed to acute effects of ketamine.

Other conditions that contributed to his death included "coronary artery disease, buprenorphrine effects," the report said. "Prescription medications and loose pills" were found at the residence.

"Dateline" host Morrison has been married to Perry's mother, Suzanne Perry, since 1981 and was seen with investigators outside of Perry's home on the night he was found.

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada announced five defendants, including two doctors, were arrested and charged with multiple counts during a live press conference.

The defendants arrested are: Jasveen Sangha, 41, a.k.a. "The Ketamine Queen," of North Hollywood; Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 42, a.k.a. "Dr. P," of Santa Monica; Eric Fleming, 54, of Hawthorne; Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, of Toluca Lake; and Dr. Mark Chavez, 54, of San Diego.

Estrada said at one point that the defendants distributed approximately "20 vials for approximately $50,000 in cash" to Perry for Kenneth (Kenny) Iwamasa, Perry's live-in assistant, to distribute ketamine to the actor. During another sale, the dealers "took advantage of Mr. Perry" by selling approximately "50 vials of ketamine for approximately $11,000 in cash."

Iwamasa served as Perry's personal assistant prior to his death. He allegedly conspired with Sangha, Fleming and Plasencia to illegally obtain ketamine and distribute it to the late actor, according to court documents, and Iwamasa admitted to repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine without medical training, including performing multiple injections on the day Perry died.

Iwamasa pleaded guilty on Aug. 7 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, and, per Estrada, has already filed a plea agreement.

Sangha and Plasencia each face one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, and Sangha has also been charged with one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

Fleming also pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death, admitting that he distributed the ketamine that killed the "Friends" star.

Chavez agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine as part of his plea agreement, admitting to selling ketamine to Plasencia.

Morrison previously spoke about Perry's struggle with addiction earlier this year.

"He felt like he was beating it. But you never beat it, and he knew that, too," Morrison told Hoda Kotb on her "Making Space" podcast.

He added, "He was happy, and he said so. And he hadn't said that for a long time. It's a source of comfort, but also, you know he didn't get to have his third act, and that's not fair."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.