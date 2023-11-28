Matthew Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison makes public plea one month after actor's death

Matthew Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, shared a heartfelt plea one month after the actor's sudden death on Oct. 28.

"This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch," the journalist wrote Monday on X, previously known as Twitter, in his first post since Perry's death. "But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful."

Perry's family also spoke out about the legacy they hope to "honor" in the wake of the actor's passing.

"It is important to us, as a family, to honor Matthew’s legacy," Perry’s family told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering from this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world."

The foundation was created Nov. 3 in Perry's honor to help people struggling with addiction, much like the actor did before seeking a sober lifestyle. "The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction," the mission statement said. "It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible."

Perry died Oct. 28 from an apparent drowning at his California home, law enforcement sources previously confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 54.

His autopsy was completed Oct. 29, and his cause of death was listed as "deferred," pending toxicology results, by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

It is unclear when an official cause of death will be released. Toxicology tests can take up to three to six months to complete, the medical examiner's office told Fox News Digital.

Perry's friends and family gathered on Nov. 3 to remember the late actor. His loved ones were seen at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, according to Page Six.

The site is not far from the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, where "Friends" was filmed.

Forest Lawn is the final resting place of many Hollywood stars, including Lucille Ball, Andy Gibb, John Ritter, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, Paul Walker, Brittany Murphy and Bob Barker.

