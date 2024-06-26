Lisa Kudrow remembers Matthew Perry being 'uniquely hilarious' in 'Friends' rewatch

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow became family on the set of one of the most beloved sitcoms, "Friends."

Kudrow, who portrayed the quirky Phoebe Buffay on the NBC series, admitted years ago that she feared watching the show again and not liking her work. Recently, Kudrow began rewatching episodes of "Friends" to keep the memory of her late co-star alive.

Perry died on Oct. 28 after an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. He was 54.

"Honestly, I wasn’t able to watch it because it’s too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that’s OK," Kudrow told The Hollywood Reporter.

"And it’s just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him]."

Perry was 24 years old when he began portraying his arguably most famous character, Chandler Bing. "Friends," one of the most-watched shows on television during its decade-long run on NBC, also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer as six friends living in New York.

Of the many memories, Kudrow recalled countless laughs and jokes while on set with the cast.

"You’re just laughing all day long, basically, in between the scenes, because these are funny people," Kudrow said. "And especially someone like Matthew, whose goal was: How many laughs can I get in real life every day? So we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces."

When she watches the show now, Kudrow admitted she is "laughing out loud" and said that "everyone is hilarious."

"I’m blown away by Courteney Cox. I’m blown away by Jen. Matthew, obviously, is just uniquely hilarious. No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him," she said. "Matt LeBlanc is hilarious. And David Schwimmer, too. Sometimes I even laugh at what I’ve done."

"So yeah, I mean, that’s my own little way of celebrating [the anniversaries], just watching it. But it’s embarrassing. At home, if anyone walks in the room and I’m watching ‘Friends,’ that’s a horrible look, I think, don’t you?"

Kudrow wrote a heartfelt tribute to Perry shortly after his death, and when asked how she hopes the world remembers her friend, she said, "I think the world is remembering him the way he wanted to be remembered. I think that’s happening [already]."

Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to Fox News Digital Tuesday that the department is still actively working on the criminal investigation into Perry's death.

Last month, Los Angeles Police Capt. Scot Williams said in an email that the police department was working with the DEA and U.S. Postal Inspection Service into why Perry had so much ketamine in his system when he died in October, The Associated Press reported.

When Fox News Digital asked about the status of the investigation, the U.S. Attorney's Office responded, "no comment."

Trace amounts of ketamine were detected in the stomach contents, according to Perry's autopsy, which listed his death due to the "acute effects of ketamine."

"The exact method of intake in Mr. Perry's case is unknown," the report stated. Other conditions that contributed to his death included "coronary artery disease, buprenorphrine effects," the report said. "Prescription medications and loose pills" were also found at his residence, according to the autopsy.

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic drug with "established medical and surgical uses," the autopsy detailed. Perry reportedly received "ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety."

His last known treatment was more than one week prior to death, but the medical examiner determined "the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less."