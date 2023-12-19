Expand / Collapse search
Matthew Perry admitted to ketamine use prior to death, Mayim Bialik cut as 'Jeopardy!' host

Oprah Winfrey refuses to be shamed for using weight loss medication; Nicola Peltz, daughter-in-law to David and Victoria Beckham, depicted as 'nightmare bride'

Matthew Perry in a blue blazer on the carpet split Mayim Bialik in a black outfit on the carpet and transparent glasses

Before dying from "acute effects of ketamine," Matthew Perry talked about his previous use of the drug. Mayim Bialik shared that she was not returning to host "Jeopardy!" (Getty Images)

PERRY’S FINAL DAYS - Matthew Perry detailed ketamine use prior to death: 'Has my name written all over it.' Continue reading here…

FINAL ‘JEOPARDY!’ - Mayim Bialik out as host of 'Jeopardy!,' actress confirms. Continue reading here…

‘LIFE-THREATENING’ - Derek Hough’s wife needs skull implant surgery after being hospitalized for ‘life-threatening’ emergency. Continue reading here…

Sean Connery in a tuxedo holding a gun as James Bond

Sean Connery, the Scottish actor famous for his portrayal of James Bond, was battling dementia when he died. (Getty Images)

007'S FINAL DAYS - James Bond icon Sean Connery's final days battling dementia: 'It was hard to watch.' Continue reading here…

'NIGHTMARE BRIDE' - David and Victoria Beckham's daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz painted as 'nightmare bride' in new doc. Continue reading here…

NO SHAME - Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Osbourne, Rosie O’Donnell admit using weight loss medication: 'Done with shaming.' Continue reading here…

Cher with curly hair smiles on the carpet and looks to the side

Cher did not mince words on her feelings about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, saying she'd have no interest in joining after many years of being overlooked as an inductee. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, Filer)

'BELIEVE' IT - Cher blasts Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: 'Wouldn't be in it if they gave me a million dollars.' Continue reading here…

'IT'S FANTASTIC' - Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx says Wyoming move has been ‘fantastic’: ‘Can't think of a place I'd rather be.' Continue reading here…

JOST ROAST - 'SNL's' Colin Jost roasts wife Scarlett Johansson during merciless 'Weekend Update' joke swap. Continue reading here…

Jason Momoa in a black leather outfit holds trident on "Aquaman" red carpet

Jason Momoa reprised his role as "Aquaman" in the sequel film "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." He discussed how he prepared for the role and what diet he followed. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

AQUA DIET - Jason Momoa shares surprising 'Aquaman' diet: 'I just shovel it in.' Continue reading here…

