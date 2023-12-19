Matthew Perry admitted to ketamine use prior to death, Mayim Bialik cut as 'Jeopardy!' host

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

PERRY’S FINAL DAYS - Matthew Perry detailed ketamine use prior to death: 'Has my name written all over it.' Continue reading here…

FINAL ‘JEOPARDY!’ - Mayim Bialik out as host of 'Jeopardy!,' actress confirms. Continue reading here…

‘LIFE-THREATENING’ - Derek Hough’s wife needs skull implant surgery after being hospitalized for ‘life-threatening’ emergency. Continue reading here…

007'S FINAL DAYS - James Bond icon Sean Connery's final days battling dementia: 'It was hard to watch.' Continue reading here…

'NIGHTMARE BRIDE' - David and Victoria Beckham's daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz painted as 'nightmare bride' in new doc. Continue reading here…

NO SHAME - Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Osbourne, Rosie O’Donnell admit using weight loss medication: 'Done with shaming.' Continue reading here…

'BELIEVE' IT - Cher blasts Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: 'Wouldn't be in it if they gave me a million dollars.' Continue reading here…

'IT'S FANTASTIC' - Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx says Wyoming move has been ‘fantastic’: ‘Can't think of a place I'd rather be.' Continue reading here…

JOST ROAST - 'SNL's' Colin Jost roasts wife Scarlett Johansson during merciless 'Weekend Update' joke swap. Continue reading here…

AQUA DIET - Jason Momoa shares surprising 'Aquaman' diet: 'I just shovel it in.' Continue reading here…

