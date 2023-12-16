Cher blasts Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: 'Wouldn't be in it if they gave me a million dollars'

Cher recently slammed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for excluding her from an induction over the years.

During a Friday appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the 77-year-old singer noted that she had not been honored with an induction into the music museum. Cher addressed the snub while discussing her new track "DJ Play a Christmas Song," which recently topped Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart.

After Clarkson pointed out that Cher was the only musician to have number 1 songs over seven decades, the Grammy Award winner noted that she and the Rolling Stones actually shared the accomplishment.

"Two of us have," Cher said. ""It took four of them to be one of me."

"And I’m not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," she added, as Clarkson and the audience reacted in shock.

"Wait, are you serious?" Clarkson asked.

CHER BROKE HER DATING RULE WHEN ALEXANDER ‘A.E.’ EDWARDS ASKED HER OUT: ‘I DID WHAT I SAID NOT TO DO!’

"I’m not kidding you," Cher said. "I was about to say something else. I was about to say s------- you! You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars."

She continued, "I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves."

"Can I just say one other thing?" Cher asked. "I changed music forever with ‘Believe.'"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Released in 1998, Cher's single "Believe" became a worldwide hit, reaching the number one spot across charts in over 23 countries. "Believe" was also the first hit song to feature Autotune, the audio-processing tool that changes a singer's pitch.

"Believe" popularized the use of Autotune and has been credited with changing the soundscape of pop music.

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees included Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliot, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush and the Spinners. The ceremony was held on November 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Eurythmics were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Artists become eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.

The honorees, who are voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals, "each have a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock ‘n’ roll," said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock Hall in a statement.

Parton made headlines after saying she was "extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated," but didn’t feel that she had "earned that right" to be recognized as a rock artist over other performers. As a result, she wanted to "respectfully bow out." But by then, ballots had already been sent out to voters.

In response, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced that they weren’t backing down, explaining that the organization was "not defined by any one genre." They pointed out that it had deep roots in country music, as well as rhythm and blues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Jolene" singer later said she would accept her induction after all, if it came to fruition.

"It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that," she explained to NPR .

"… I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist," she added.

On Oct. 20, Cher debuted her first-ever holiday album, titled "Christmas." The release was also Cher's first album of original music in ten years after 2013's "Closer to the Truth."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.