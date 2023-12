Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Heiress and actress Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's wedding may have been considered the "celebrity wedding of the year" in 2022, but it reportedly didn't happen without major bumps.

In the new documentary, "Peltz Beckhams Vs The Planners," the original lawsuit filed by Nicola's billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, against Plan Design Events (PDE) is broken down, telling the story of the legal battle from both sides.

The Peltzes' side is told first, and the lawsuit is presented. Nelson is suing the wedding planners for a $159,000 deposit he made before firing wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba nine days after hiring them. It then dives into the countersuit filed by Miami-based Braghin and Grijalba.

At the start of the documentary, one expert says, "Nicola comes across as a nightmare bride. Exactly the sort of person you don’t want having your phone number."

Below is a breakdown of the biggest takeaways from the Discovery+ documentary.

How it all began

Nicola and Brooklyn began dating in October 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020. After less than a year of dating, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2020, with Peltz Beckham writing Beckham had made her "the luckiest girl in the world."

In April 2022, Peltz and Beckham tied the knot at the Peltz family's multimillion-dollar home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Nicola and her parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, hired famed wedding planner Preston Bailey to orchestrate the massive production, but he stepped away from the project six weeks before the wedding, leaving the Peltz family in a panic.

In February, Bailey told Page Six he decided to quit the job 11 months into the project because he "overcommitted."

"I couldn’t deliver to the quality I was used to," Bailey told the outlet.

Plan Design Events

Plan Design Events, run by Braghin and Grijalba, was approached by Nelson six weeks before the big day.

According to the documentary, PDE only worked on Nicola and Brooklyn's wedding for nine days before Nelson fired them. It wasn't until December 2022 when Nelson filed a lawsuit against the company, demanding his $159,000 security deposit be returned to him.

In the lawsuit, which is presented in the first part of the documentary, Nelson alleged Braghin and Grijalba "hoodwinked" him into thinking they could handle a wedding of this caliber.

The countersuit

After Nelson filed a lawsuit against Plan Design Events, Braghin and Grijalba filed a countersuit, arguing their nine days of work required compensation, which is why they didn't return the $159,000 deposit.

Ariana and Nicole called Nelson the "billionaire bully" in the countersuit. Per the documentary, Nelson allegedly called the wedding planners to fire them and asked them, "Are you crying?" after giving them the news.

According to the documentary, the wedding planners provided about 150 pages of supporting evidence, much of which were screenshots of text messages from a group chat they were in with Nicola and Claudia.

The documentary shared that over a 12-hour period, 258 text messages were exchanged in the group chat with the wedding planners.

The evidence painted Nicola as a "nightmare bride" who was allegedly too focused on the star-studded guest list and brought "total carnage" to the wedding planning, according to expert commentary in the documentary.

The guest list included Serena and Venus Williams , Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, Mel C, Gigi Hadid and Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, Brady's wife at the time.

According to the countersuit, the Beckhams' side of the wedding guest list was squared away when they took on the wedding planning six weeks before the big day, but Nicola and her family continued to make changes.

There were several messages from Nicola shared in the documentary, showing her concern about seeing the guest list and everyone's plus-one.

"just would LOVE to see who's coming to my wedding haha," Nicola purportedly wrote in one message.

In the documentary, Brooklyn was called the "ultimate nepo baby" who hasn't quite found his calling in life. The documentary mentioned his failed soccer career and his modeling and cooking passions he dabbled in.

Beckhams in the dark

The documentary shared that Nicola and the Peltz family kept the wedding planning drama from Victoria Beckham.

"Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham (Brooklyn's mother) could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son's wedding, including any errors with the guest list," the complaint in the wedding planner's countersuit said, according to the documentary.

The first episode of the documentary painted Nicola as being "obsessed" with the celebrity status the Beckhams brought to the wedding.

The documentary pointed out that prior to Nicola's relationship with Brooklyn, she did not have the celebrity status that she does now.

Nicola is an actress who has taken on small roles in "Old" and "Holidate." She is making her directorial debut in "Lola," scheduled for release in February 2024.

Resolution

In September, the parties involved in the legal dispute reached a settlement.

The documentary shared a joint statement from both parties.

"The parties believe that this contract dispute between Nelson Peltz and Plan Design should be resolved on the terms agreed," the statement said.

"As part of the settlement, PDE will make a donation in the name of Nicola and Brooklyn to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. PDE wishes Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together," the statement concluded.

Fox News Digital reached out to Nicola and Brooklyn for comment.