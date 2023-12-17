Jason Momoa shares surprising 'Aquaman' diet: 'I just shovel it in'

Jason Momoa's path to a ripped physique might seem counterintuitive. The Hawaiian actor recently revisited his 2018 role as "Aquaman" for the movie's sequel, and explained the diet he followed during filming.

Admitting to eating "everything," Momoa said he didn't focus on calories. "I just shovel it in, and then work hard. Work hard, eat hard, play hard, just do it," he told E! News. "Because you're burning so many calories, I just eat and consume," he added of being on set. His character also wears a weighted suit.

"I don't really do it for vanity. It's more so I don't get hurt. I mean, you to need to have, you've got to be prepared. You're putting on a suit that's gonna weigh 40 pounds. You've got to be able to move. That kind of action just puts a lot of weight on your knees. So we just do it so you don't get hurt," he said of being body-conscious.

For "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," Momoa says he didn't actually have to "cut weight." That job was designated to other actors, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. "Patrick's the one that's cut up on this one…. They gave me a break," the 6'4" star said. "I don't have to be like that … I didn't have to get like they had to get."

"They had to do that stuff where they got to cut weight and get all grumpy," he said of the inevitable attitude that comes with losing weight.

In an interview with Men's Health in April, Momoa shared he underwent surgery for a hernia injury he got on the set of the sequel. In 2022, pictures circulated of the actor debuting a more relaxed body, dubbed the "dad bod."

On an episode of the now-defunct "Late Late Show with James Corden," Momoa said post-surgery he wasn't able to do situps, which was ultimately contributing to his figure.

For the first film, Momoa had a much more rigorous diet and fitness routine.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is out in theaters now.