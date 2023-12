Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Nikki Sixx, who just turned 65 on Monday, says he and his family are loving the outdoors in their new home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"We spend a lot of time outside," the Mötley Crüe co-founder told People magazine. "I mean, the whole point of being here is to really be outside, whether you're into skiing or fishing or hiking or being up on the lakes or snowmobiling."

Sixx and his wife Courtney, 38, also both serve on the board of the inaugural Jackson Hole International Film Festival, which was held on his birthday weekend.

"We love the idea of bringing arts and culture to Jackson," he told the outlet. "We've been talking about this for the last year and a half or so, it’s been in motion. There's a lot of really fantastic people involved."

The festival included guests such as Edie Falco, Ken Jeong and Brendon Walsh.

"Spending more time getting to know other board members, directors, writers, seeing films, you know, going out and having dinners — it's just been a great experience," he added.

Sixx and his family – he and his wife share daughter Ruby, 4 – moved to Wyoming in 2020.

"It just really clears our head and allows us to reset," Sixx told the magazine of their new home. "And it's very social here, so it's fantastic for us. I wake up and I'm like, 'I can't think of a place I'd rather be.'"

Last year, he told Fox News Digital they had been looking for five years for a summer place where they could go fishing or skiing before they eventually settled on Jackson Hole.

"We originally started the conversation like, ‘Wouldn't it be cool to get a little place where we can go during the summer and take the kids fishing?’ Or, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to go somewhere where we can go skiing together in the winter?’ We just kept talking about it, but it never happened. Then the pandemic hit. Like many people, we were looking around the country. It seemed like everybody was running towards these rural areas, but it’s something that’s been on our minds for a long time."

He said they looked at Idaho, where he has roots, and Nashville was recommended to him, but he did not want to be that far away from LA.

"And then my wife brought up Wyoming," he added. "We looked around Cody, Cheyenne and then finally zeroed in on Jackson Hole. It immediately felt like home. The community is perfect."

Sixx, a father of five – including four grown children – said he knew Jackson Hole was the right choice for their family.

"I felt like my journey took me back to a place where I can go fishing and see the mountains," he said. "And then one day, my wife was like, ‘Why are we still here in California? This is a better place to raise our daughter.’ We find ourselves coming down to Los Angeles to see friends. But then we are happy to go back home. And we spend 95% of our time in Wyoming. It’s home."

Of turning 65, Sixx said, "To be able to still be creative at 65 and have a wonderful family and be surrounded by good friends. I'm very grateful."