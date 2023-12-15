Expand / Collapse search
Mayim Bialik out as host of 'Jeopardy!,' actress confirms

Mayim Bialik was hired to host the classic game show in 2021

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Mayim Bialik confirmed Friday she has been let go as a host of "Jeopardy!"

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news," she wrote in a statement on her Instagram. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy"

The "Big Bang Theory" actress added that she was "honored" to have been nominated for an Emmy this year for hosting the show and "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family." 

This is a developing story.

