Austin Butler and Callum Turner jumped straight into action while preparing for their roles as World War II pilots in the new miniseries "Masters of the Air."

Butler and Turner played the real-life commanders of the 100th Bomb Group of the U.S. Army Air Forces in the Apple+ war drama, which was produced by Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberig and Gary Goetzman. In an interview with Fox News Digital, the actors explained that cast members who were portraying the airmen underwent intense training ahead of filming.

"We were really fortunate to have this two-week boot camp right when we started," Butler, 32, recalled. "And so that was an incredible way that we were able to set the foundation as a team, you know, all of us as brothers."

During the boot camp, the actors took World War II history lessons, trained with pilots, learned basic military skills, underwent physical training and became proficient in accurately depicting how to operate the B-17 bombers that were flown by their characters.

"It was just incredible because we had the history of the world at that time and of World War II, we had the technical aspects of getting into a B-17 and all of our specific roles that we were playing," Butler said.

"We were pilots," he said of himself and Turner. "So, we had our time with the pilots of learning everything we possibly could about a B-17 in the cockpit. And … that time was really integral. I mean, that on top of all the individual work that we would have done on our characters and reading and watching and everything that we possibly could."

Per a plot synopsis for "Masters of the Air," the series follows airmen who "risk their lives with the 100th Bomb Group, a brotherhood forged by courage, loss, and triumph."

"During WWII, five miles above the ground and behind enemy lines, ten men inside a bomber known as a "Flying Fortress" battle unrelenting flocks of German fighters."

In the show, Butler plays Gale "Buck" Winston Cleven, and Turner portrays Cleven's best friend, Maj. John "Bucky" Egan. After attending flight school together, Cleven and Egan were assigned to the 100th Bomb Group, which later earned the nickname the "Bloody Hundredth" due to its high casualty rate.

Turner told Fox News Digital that his research for the role included watching World War II movies and documentaries.

"There's an abundance of information out there, documentaries," he said. "Things I found that I really liked were Frank Capra, he and John Houston. They, and I think Billy Wilder, too, they went out and made documentaries about the war for the Army, for the government. And I found those really interesting, you know, some of the greatest filmmakers of all time."

"And just films around the time, like ‘Best Years of Our Lives.’ ‘Battle of Algiers’ is a movie that I just adore and that was something I watched a bunch just to get the sensation, of feeling," Turner continued. "And then our characters, in the middle of this, there's these two guys that love each other and are best buds, fighting the good fight in the way they know how."

"And they joined up before Pearl Harbor, so they had something inherent in them that was a determination, a steeliness that was going to stand up to evil and stand up in the face of adversity and try and help the world," he added. "And they did."

"These guys are real heroes. They're superheroes, man. And I'm so grateful to them. And I know we both feel it's such an honor to represent them and continue their stories and shine a light on their legacy."

During their interview with Fox News Digital, Butler and Turned opened up about what they learned about each other after playing war heroes and best friends.

"Callum, I mean, he's right here – I'm going to blow smoke," Butler said with a laugh. "But he's just one of the greatest guys. He has such a noble heart."

The "Elvis" star continued, "He has that mentality of ‘rising tides lifts all boats,’ you know?"

"This is true," he added as Turner laughed. "He works really hard. He's a hard worker, funny, kind human being."

"Sometimes the jokes don't land, man," Turner joked.

"Sometimes they don't land," Butler said with a laugh.

"And look, Austin — I fell in love with Austin as soon as I met him. He's an incredible actor and a beautiful human being. And I learned a lot about being a man with him and as an actor, too. And I loved it. I really loved the journey with him."

Both Butler and Turner told Fox News Digital that they would love to fly for real after their experiences filming "Masters of the Air."

"That would be such a dream," Butler added.

The series, which is based on Donald L. Miller's bestselling 2007 book, "Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany," also stars Barry Keoghan, Anthony Boyle, David Shields, Ben Radcliffe, Rafferty Law, Edward Ashley, Elliot Warren, Nate Mann and Darragh Cowley.

"Masters of the Air" is a companion series to the 2001 show "Band of Brothers" and 2010's "The Pacific," which were also produced by Hanks, Spielberg and Goetzman.

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Goetzman recalled how technical advisor Capt. Dale Dye helped prepare the cast to play World War II soldiers.

Dye is the head of Warriors Inc., a company that specializes in providing technical advice on realistic portrayals of the miliary for Hollywood projects. The Vietnam War veteran previously worked with Spielberg, Hanks and Goetzman on "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific."

"Capt. Dale Dye came in, as he always does on these shows. And if you said, 'Oh, we don't really need to do boot camps with Dale Dye on this one. They're in the air most of the time.' The actors would revolt," he said.

He continued, "They want that boot camp they've heard so much about. And so, you know, we do that, of course. Capt. Dye is our military adviser with a few of his guys all the way through. They always have input into the guys. We had training from B-17 pilots who were with us the entire shoot."

"All the machinations of being in the road crew, the maintenance, anything that they were doing — we had official people who really knew the game training the boys and the boys insist on it. You know, they want it."

"They really are rabid for for really knowing who they're supposed to be, which is so great," he added. "I just love our cast so much."

"Masters of the Air" streams on Apple+ on Jan 26.