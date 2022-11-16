Best friends Austin Butler and Ashley Tisdale recently discovered they are related

Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler have been close for many years, but they recently discovered they are actually (very distantly) related.

Tisdale discovered that the two were related on an episode of Ancestry's "2 Lies & a Leaf" series that she was recently on with her sister Jennifer Tisdale.

During the episode, Tisdale was asked which one of her co-stars she is actually related to, and she had to choose between Zac Efron, Austin Butler, and Dylan and Cole Sprouse.

"Austin and I always say that we're like fraternal twins born very far apart ‘cause he’s much younger and we've always had that connection," Tisdale said on the episode.

It was then revealed that the two were in fact related – 10th cousins once removed.

"We've always said we were brother and sister! That is insane, I'm literally going to cry," Tisdale said when she was given the news.

Tisdale has been close with the "Elvis" actor for many years, and described him on the show as her "best best friend."

At the end of the episode, Tisdale texted Butler to share the news of their unknown family ties. Tisdale read Butler's response out loud, which was "no f---ing way."

Tisdale and Butler have worked together twice in the past. The first time was in the 2009 movie "Aliens in the Attic." They then both starred in the "High School Musical" spinoff "Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure."

Butler also dated one of Tisdale's closest friends and "High School Musical" co-stars, Vanessa Hudgens, for eight years before their breakup in 2020.