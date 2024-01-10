'Saltburn' actor Barry Keoghan feared for his life after flesh-eating disease

"Saltburn" actor Barry Keoghan's own medical battle sounds like the premise of a horror film.

The Irishman, who has been active in Hollywood for over a decade, recently shared that before starting production on a film, he was diagnosed with a rare disease that jeopardized his life. In an interview with GQ Magazine, the 31-year-old spoke about being diagnosed with a rare flesh-eating disease called necrotizing fasciitis.

Keoghan says he not only feared the loss of his arm, but also his life. The possibility of amputation was discussed, and doctors were not sure if he would live.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, necrotizing fasciitis is "a rare bacterial infection that spreads quickly in the body and can cause death." They report 1 in 5 people diagnosed will die from the infection, even with treatment.

Keoghan survived and has scar tissue on his arm to prove it. He was supposed to start filming for his 2022 movie, "The Banshees of Inisherin," when he discovered the infection. Martin McDonagh, who partially wrote Keoghan's role, remembers questioning if the actor would make it.

"I’m not sure if he was on a lot of meds, but he seemed to shrug it off," McDonagh told GQ. "We were only about four days out from shooting, and his arm was puffed up. But he was like, ‘Yeah, no, I’m going to be fine — I’ll see you on Tuesday.’ I went to the hospital thinking, ‘S--- — is he going to die? Let alone, is he going to make the movie.' But I came out of there energized and looking forward to it."

Keoghan says he has memories of his heart monitor beeping and McDonagh offering words of encouragement about potentially being nominated for an Oscar. He did score a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards, but did not reign victorious.

Keoghan does not seem to have let the near-death experience stall him. He has four projects in production, including a mini-series with Austin Butler. "Saltburn," with Jacob Elordi, is out now.