Marvel reveals newest ‘Fantastic Four’: A look back at Hollywood elites who have stepped into roles

A "Fantastic Four" reboot is slated for 2025 with a new set of actors joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Details of the 2025 flick are under wraps, but the main premise set by the comic books tells of four astronauts turned superheros due to cosmic ray exposure while in space.

Take a look at all the "Fantastic Four" films to date and the actors who have portrayed the superheros.

The first official "Fantastic Four" movie was released in 2005. There was another "Fantastic Four" film made in the '90s, but it was never released.

The Tim Story-directed film saw Ioan Gruffudd as Dr. Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm (The Thing) and Jessica Alba as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman).

While many have associated Chris Evans with Captain America, that wasn't his first time stepping into a superhero costume. Evans played Johnny Storm (Human Torch) in this movie. It wasn't until 2011 when Evans emerged as Steve Rogers (Captain America) in "Captain America: The First Avenger."

Two short years after the original movie, a sequel was released. The cast of Gruffudd, Chiklis, Evans and Alba all returned to their roles for this film.

This movie expanded on the story set in the original film. This time around, the team faced a new threat, the Silver Surfer. In order to defeat the villain, the Fantastic Four teamed up with an unlikely partner.

There was a third installment of this series planned, but it was ultimately canceled.

In 2015, a "Fantastic Four" reboot was made that brought new actors into the superhero quartet.

Miles Teller played Mr. Fantastic in this movie, with Kate Mara as Invisible Woman, Michael B. Jordan as Human Torch and Jamie Bell as The Thing.

For Teller, this movie came right after his performance in "Divergent" with Shailene Woodley. He later went on to star in "Top Gun: Maverick" with Tom Cruise.

As for Jordan, the actor's superhero stint didn't start and end with "Fantastic Four." He also starred in "Black Panther," although he is widely known for playing the son of Apollo Creed in three "Rocky" spin-offs.

This movie turned out to be a box-office flop. Due to this movie's poor performance, no others were made with this cast.

While this isn't a "Fantastic Four" movie, this film did include one character from the superhero franchise.

The appearance of Mr. Fantastic in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" marked the first involvement of the character in the MCU.

Even though all the "Fantastic Four" movies made have been based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the movie rights were owned by 21st Century Fox.

When Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019, the superhero team officially became part of the MCU.

John Krasinski had a small cameo in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," playing an alternate-universe version of Mr. Fantastic.

Krasinski's cameo left many to speculate whether the actor would play the superhero in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" movie, but that turned out not to be the case.

A new cast steps into superhero roles for the 2025 reboot. Recent news revealed a delay in the premiere date of the film and who would make up the cast.

"The Fantastic Four" release was swapped with "Thunderbolts," another Marvel movie slated for 2025. "Thunderbolts" will be released on May 2 of next year, and "Fantastic Four" will hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

The four leading this movie all share the commonality of having found success in the television roles they've played.

The superhero team is led by Pedro Pascal, stepping into the role of Mr. Fantastic. Pascal also stars in the HBO series "The Last of Us."

The female lead is Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in "The Crown." Kirby also earned an Oscar nod for her role in "Pieces of a Woman" in 2021.

Joseph Quinn plays Human Torch in the film. His career took off after playing Eddie Munson in season 4 of the sci-fi drama "Stranger Things."

Ebon Moss-Bachrach of "The Bear" plays The Thing.

Beyond the cast and release date, few details about the movie have been released. Being that Doctor Doom has been the villain in past versions of the film, fans can expect this evil character to return, although who will play the part remains unknown.