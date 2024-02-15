Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Marvel

Marvel reveals newest ‘Fantastic Four’: A look back at Hollywood elites who have stepped into roles

Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby starring in upcoming Marvel film

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published | Updated
close
'Punisher' writer bashes Marvel, DC's woke politicization: 'DC's bad, but Marvel's worse' Video

'Punisher' writer bashes Marvel, DC's woke politicization: 'DC's bad, but Marvel's worse'

Comic book legend Chuck Dixon tells Fox News Digital that both Marvel and DC are dominated by ideologues who largely think the same way and shun conservative politics.

A "Fantastic Four" reboot is slated for 2025 with a new set of actors joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Details of the 2025 flick are under wraps, but the main premise set by the comic books tells of four astronauts turned superheros due to cosmic ray exposure while in space.

Take a look at all the "Fantastic Four" films to date and the actors who have portrayed the superheros.

Ioan Gruffudd and Jessica Alba starred in the original two "Fantastic Four" films. (Clemens Bilan/DDP/AFP via Getty Images)

‘IF’, ‘THE KARATE KID’, ‘DEADPOOL 3’ AND OTHER HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FILMS OF 2024

  1. "Fantastic Four," 2005
  2. "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," 2007
  3. "Fantastic Four," 2015
  4. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," 2022
  5. "Fantastic Four," 2025

1. ‘Fantastic Four,’ 2005

The first official "Fantastic Four" movie was released in 2005. There was another "Fantastic Four" film made in the '90s, but it was never released.

The Tim Story-directed film saw Ioan Gruffudd as Dr. Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm (The Thing) and Jessica Alba as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman). 

While many have associated Chris Evans with Captain America, that wasn't his first time stepping into a superhero costume. Evans played Johnny Storm (Human Torch) in this movie. It wasn't until 2011 when Evans emerged as Steve Rogers (Captain America) in "Captain America: The First Avenger."

Chris Evans at "Lightyear" premiere

Before Chris Evans was Captain America, he played Human Torch in "Fantastic Four." (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

2. ‘Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,’ 2007

Two short years after the original movie, a sequel was released. The cast of Gruffudd, Chiklis, Evans and Alba all returned to their roles for this film.

This movie expanded on the story set in the original film. This time around, the team faced a new threat, the Silver Surfer. In order to defeat the villain, the Fantastic Four teamed up with an unlikely partner.

11 MOVIE ADAPTATIONS OF BESTSELLING BOOKS

There was a third installment of this series planned, but it was ultimately canceled.

3. 'Fantastic Four,' 2015

In 2015, a "Fantastic Four" reboot was made that brought new actors into the superhero quartet.

Miles Teller played Mr. Fantastic in this movie, with Kate Mara as Invisible Woman, Michael B. Jordan as Human Torch and Jamie Bell as The Thing.

Miles Teller Royal Performance of "Top Gun: Maverick"

Miles Teller went on to act alongside Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick" after his role in "Fantastic Four." (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

For Teller, this movie came right after his performance in "Divergent" with Shailene Woodley. He later went on to star in "Top Gun: Maverick" with Tom Cruise.

As for Jordan, the actor's superhero stint didn't start and end with "Fantastic Four." He also starred in "Black Panther," although he is widely known for playing the son of Apollo Creed in three "Rocky" spin-offs.

HOW DID MILES TELLER BECOME FAMOUS? FROM 'WHIPLASH' TO 'TOP GUN' AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN

This movie turned out to be a box-office flop. Due to this movie's poor performance, no others were made with this cast.

4. ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ 2022

While this isn't a "Fantastic Four" movie, this film did include one character from the superhero franchise.

The appearance of Mr. Fantastic in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" marked the first involvement of the character in the MCU.

Even though all the "Fantastic Four" movies made have been based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the movie rights were owned by 21st Century Fox.

John Krasinski

John Krasinski's brief appearance as Mr. Fantastic in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" left many to speculate that he would reprise the role in the 2025 film. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

When Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019, the superhero team officially became part of the MCU.

John Krasinski had a small cameo in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," playing an alternate-universe version of Mr. Fantastic.

‘GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE’ TRAILER RELEASED: LOOK BACK AT ALL THE MOVIES IN THE POPULAR FRANCHISE 

Krasinski's cameo left many to speculate whether the actor would play the superhero in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" movie, but that turned out not to be the case.

5. ‘Fantastic Four,’ 2025

A new cast steps into superhero roles for the 2025 reboot. Recent news revealed a delay in the premiere date of the film and who would make up the cast.

"The Fantastic Four" release was swapped with "Thunderbolts," another Marvel movie slated for 2025. "Thunderbolts" will be released on May 2 of next year, and "Fantastic Four" will hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

The four leading this movie all share the commonality of having found success in the television roles they've played.

The superhero team is led by Pedro Pascal, stepping into the role of Mr. Fantastic. Pascal also stars in the HBO series "The Last of Us."

Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn, who will play Human Torch in the upcoming movie, is known for his role in Netflix's "Stranger Things." (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

The female lead is Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in "The Crown." Kirby also earned an Oscar nod for her role in "Pieces of a Woman" in 2021.

Joseph Quinn plays Human Torch in the film. His career took off after playing Eddie Munson in season 4 of the sci-fi drama "Stranger Things."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ebon Moss-Bachrach of "The Bear" plays The Thing.

Beyond the cast and release date, few details about the movie have been released. Being that Doctor Doom has been the villain in past versions of the film, fans can expect this evil character to return, although who will play the part remains unknown.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending