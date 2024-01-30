‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ trailer released: Look back at all of the movies in the popular franchise

Who are you going to call to attend the newest "Ghostbusters" film with you?

An official trailer was released for the upcoming film "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" which stars cast members from the 1984 movie.

The 2024 film serves as a sequel to the 2021 movie, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."

The new film will mark the fifth "Ghostbusters" movie released, although the 2016 film featuring a crew of female Ghostbusters serves as a reboot, rather than a continuation. That particular movie stands alone, and does not fall into the same timeline as the other four films.

'IF,' ‘THE KARATE KID’, DEADPOOL 3' AND OTHER HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FILMS OF 2024

If you have yet to dive into the supernatural comedy films, or you've skipped one or two over the last 40 years, here is a look back at the films within the franchise and which order to watch them in.

"Ghostbusters"

The original "Ghostbusters" movie was released in 1984. The film was an instant hit and the highest grossing of the year, according to Box Office Mojo.

"Ghostbusters," directed by the late Ivan Reitman, introduced audiences to the group of four who provide ghost removal services around New York City.

The Ghostbusters clan are made up of Dr. Peter Venkman, played by Bill Murray, Ray Stantz played by Dan Aykroyd, Winston Zeddemore played by Ernie Hudson and Egon Spengler played by the late Harold Ramis.

Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and Rick Moranis are also part of the cast, as Dana Barrett, Janine Melnitz and Louis Tully, respectively.

The first film of the franchise is widely considered to be the best of the series.

‘MURDER ON THE DANCEFLOOR’ AND OTHER SONGS THAT CAME BACK TO LIFE THANKS TO MOVIES LIKE ‘SALTBURN’

"Ghostbusters II"

The sequel, released in 1989, was also directed by Reitman and the same cast members from the first film appeared on-screen.

The second movie in the franchise is set just about five years after the first. After the team of Ghostbusters runs into legal trouble for the destruction they cause, they are put out of business.

However, paranormal activity in the city continues, though the Ghostbusters are out of commission. When NYC becomes inhabited by supernatural spirits and mysterious slime, the Ghosbusters are called to save the city.

Many years passed before another "Ghostbusters" movie would hit the big screen.

"Ghostbusters: Answer the Call"

This 2016 movie is a reboot of the original movies.

It follows similar themes, but with an all-female ghostbusting crew made up of comedians and American actresses. The film stars "Bridesmaids" actresses Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig, "Barbie" actress Kate McKinnon and "Coming 2 America" actress Leslie Jones.

If you love a cast of ladies, it's filled with some of the most well-known female comedians in Hollywood. Though, it's not on the list of "Ghostbuster" films you need to see to understand and appreciate "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire."

This female-led film was not nearly as popular as the original movies, received a critical response and was considered a box office flop by viewers.

BILL MURRAY'S 8 BIGGEST ROLES: ‘GHOSTBUSTERS,’ ‘CADDYSHACK’ AND MORE

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife"

In 2021, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" hit theaters. This movie connects with the two original movies while intertwining more modern elements.

A brand-new cast stars in this movie, including Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace.

This movie is set around 30 years after the original movies and follows a single mom and her children who move into an Oklahoma farm. The family has ties to the original Ghostbusters and is thrust into the world of ghosthunting.

Members of the original cast made a small appearance in this movie, but the plot revolved around the new characters.

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire"

The newest "Ghostbusters" movie is expected to hit the big screen on March 22, 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age," the summary for the movie reads.

Based on the summary and the trailer, it seems that members of the original cast, including Murray, will have a much larger role in this film than the last.