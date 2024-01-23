'If', 'The Karate Kid', 'Deadpool 3' and other highly anticipated films of 2024

Get ready to head to the theater because 2024 is full of highly anticipated releases.

From futuristic films, action-packed flicks and stories full of imagination, there is something for every movie fan on the lineup this year.

A-list stars like Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Ryan Gosling, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Keanu Reeves are among the list of actors part of one or more movies in 2024.

Movies being released at the beginning of the year have already dropped trailers, while PR hasn't yet kicked off in full force for those expected during the second half of the year.

These are the highly anticipated films coming to theaters and streaming services in 2024.

"Argylle"

Release date: February 2

In this 2024 flick, Bryce Dallas Howard plays Elly Conway, an author of spy novels. The line between fact and fiction begins to blur, as Conway's books, seemingly works of fiction, appear to predict the future.

This movie also stars Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, John Cena, singer Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston from "Breaking Bad" and Samuel L. Jackson.

"Madame Web"

Release date: February 14

The buzz for this movie started way back in the summer of 2022, when filming in Boston was underway.

This movie is based off Marvel Comics, specifically "Madame Web," making it the first Sony movie with Marvel characters to feature a female lead.

Dakota Johnson plays Cassandra Webb (Madame Web), a New York City paramedic who begins to anticipate select events before they have happened.

"White Lotus" and "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor and Isabela Merced also star in the film.

"Bob Marley: One Love"

Release date: February 14

"Bob Marley: One Love" tells the story of the famous Jamaican reggae musician.

The movie features popular songs by Marley, who is portrayed by actor Kingsley Ben-Adir. Ben-Adir previously starred in popular TV series "Peaky Blinders" and as Malcom X in "One Night in Miami…" directed by Regina King.

"Dune: Part Two"

Release date: March 1

Since "Dune" came out in 2021, the second part to the story has been long awaited.

Several characters from the first installment are back for part two, like Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani.

New characters joining the story are Princess Irulan, played by Florence Pugh, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, played by Austin Butler, and Emperor Shaddam IV, played by Christopher Walken.

"Dune: Part Two" will conclude the story first told by Frank Herbert in the 1965 book.

"Kung Fu Panda 4"

Release date: March 8

It has been over 15 years since "Kung Fu Panda" first appeared in theaters in 2008.

Now, Po is back again for a fourth time. All four movies in the franchise have stuck with the same main cast, including Golden Globe nominee Jack Black and Academy Award winner Jackie Chan.

"Arthur the King"

Release date: March 15

"Arthur the King" is based on the true story told in the book "The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Way Home." In the book, athlete Mikael Lindnord tells the story of the stray dog he and his racing team came across, who stayed by their side through a grueling 435-mile race through the Dominican Republic.

American actor Mark Wahlberg plays Lindord, named Michael Light, in the 2024 film that portrays the remarkable story on the big screen.

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire"

Release date: March 22

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" marks the fifth film of the popular franchise.

The first "Ghostbusters" movie came out in 1984, with a sequel soon following in 1989.

In 2016, a new reboot of the 1984 original was released, featuring an entirely new cast.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife," was released in 2021, set over 30 years after the story told in "Ghostbusters II." Being that this movie is a continuation of the story told in the '80s, many members of the original cast, like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver reprise their roles.

The 2024 movie serves as a sequel to the 2021 film, starring much of the same cast, like Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard.

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire"

Release date: March 29

There are a whopping 13 King Kong movies that have been released since 1933. This includes animated movies, remakes and new stories.

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" follows the 2021 movie "Godzilla Vs. Kong."

The cast of the new movie is pretty different from the previous film, although some actors, like Rebecca Hall, will return to their roles. "Beauty and the Beast" actor Dan Stevens, voice actor in "Moana" Rachel House and Primetime Emmy nominee Brian Tyree Henry will also star in the film.

"Civil War"

Release date: April 26

The action flick starring "Spider-Man" actress Kirsten Dunst, "Narcos: Mexico" actor Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley, Cailee Spaeny, "Love & Death" actor Jesse Plemons and "Parks and Recreation actor" Nick Offerman depicts the U.S. fighting in a Civil War.

There haven't been too many details of this plot released yet, but the trailer focuses on the journalists who are in the war zone, covering the events happening across the country.

"Challengers"

Release date: April 26

Zendaya stars in the sports romance movie where she plays a former tennis player turned coach after an injury.

Zendaya's character, Tashi, meets tennis players Patrick, played by "God's Own Country" actor Josh O'Connor, and Art, played by Mike Faist, while they are teenagers.

Many years later, Tashi goes on to marry and coach Art, who eventually ends up playing against his former best friend, and Tashi's former boyfriend, Patrick.

"The Fall Guy"

Release date: May 3

"The Fall Guy" is based off the 1980s television series of the same name.

Ryan Gosling plays a stuntman in the film, while Emily Blunt plays a director. The two work together in the industry and form a relationship in their personal lives as well.

Gosling's character Colt Seavers leaves a career in stunting behind, but is pulled back in to double for a famous actor starring in a film directed by Blunt's character Jody Moreno.

When the star of the movie goes missing, Seavers embarks on a mission to find him and save the film. The investigation ends up being a dangerous one, and turns Seavers from a movie stuntman, to a real-life action hero.

"Back to Black"

Release date: May 10

"Back to Black," named after the album released by Amy Winehouse, tells the life story of the singer.

Winehouse is played by "Barbie" actress Marisa Abela in the upcoming flick.

"If"

Release date: May 17

"If," an acronym for "imaginary friend" is an upcoming movie written, directed and co-produced by John Krasinski, who also stars in the film.

Characters played by Ryan Reynolds and "The Walking Dead" actress Cailey Fleming share the ability of seeing imaginary friends thought up by kids that have since grown and left them behind.

Krasinski's co-star of "The Office," Steve Carell, lends his voice to this film as one of the characters.

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"

Release date: May 24

This action adventure flick joins the "Mad Max" franchise as a sequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road." The new movie serves as a prequel to the 2015 film.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth both star in the upcoming movie.

"The Garfield Movie"

Release date: May 24

Hot off the heels of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in 2023, the voice of Chris Pratt returns, this time to play Garfield in the new animated movie.

"Ted Lasso" actress Hannah Waddingham and Samuel L. Jackson also voice characters in the movie.

"Ballerina"

Release date: June 7

"Ballerina" takes place in the universe of assassin John Wick.

"Knives Out" actress Ana de Armas plays the lead in this movie, and Keanu Reeves is also set to appear.

"Inside Out 2"

Release date: June 14

"Inside Out 2" continues to follow main character Riley, who was introduced in the first animated film, but this time she's older, with more emotions at play.

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, the five core characters of the first movie will reappear in the sequel, with Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale and Liza Lapira returning to voice their respective roles.

However, a new character, Anxiety, is voiced by "Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke.

"Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1"

Release date: June 28

With the extraordinary success of the western drama "Yellowstone," Kevin Costner steps into a similar role for this 2024 film.

The first part of the movie will be released in June and a second is slated for August.

"Despicable Me 4"

Release date: July 3

Gru and his minions are back again for a fourth "Despicable Me" film.

The plot for this movie is still under wraps, but Steve Carell is returning as the voice of the main character.

"Deadpool 3"

Release date: July 26

Ryan Reynolds returns as Deadpool for the third installment of the franchise, but this time, Hugh Jackman will join him as Wolverine.

There hasn't been an official trailer for this movie released as of late January, but Reynolds and Jackman have both released videos on social media in anticipation of the upcoming film.

"Borderlands"

Release date: August 9

In 2024, "Borderlands" will join a list of movies and television shows like "The Last of Us" based on popular video games.

The cast of this movie includes Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black.

"Beetlejuice 2"

Release date: September 6

"Beetlejuice 2" follows the movie released in 1988.

Much of the 1988 cast, including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara are reprising their roles from the original film.

Jenna Ortega joins the cast as Lydia's daughter. Ortega is no stranger to participating in a film like this. In 2022, she starred as Wednesday in the television show "Wednesday."

"Joker: Folie à Deux"

Release date: October 4

Joaquin Phoenix returns as the Joker in the 2024 movie following the film released in 2019. This time around, Lady Gaga joins the cast as Harley Quinn.

There isn't much known about the plot of the movie at this time.

"Gladiator 2"

Release date: November 22

Almost 25 years after the original "Gladiator" was released, a second movie is finally coming to the big screen.

The second movie follows the story of Lucius Verus, played by Paul Mescal, who is the nephew of the emperor Commodus.

Ridley Scott returns to direct the sequel starring Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi and Joseph Quinn.

"Wicked Part 1"

Release date: November 27

The plot of "Wicked" is well-known among Broadway fans as it appeared as a musical for many years ahead of its movie.

The musical serves as a prequel to "The Wizard of Oz," telling the story of how Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, came to be.

Now, the story moves from stage to screen with the 2024 film. This film will be just the first part of the story, with Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Ethan Slater as Boq.

"The Karate Kid" movie

Release date: December 13

The news of a new "Karate Kid" in the works was announced at the end of 2023, with a video starring both Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan.

Macchio stars in the original "Karate Kid" films, as well as the "Cobra Kai" television series, while Chan starred in the 2010 reboot of the original movie.

The plot of the new movie is currently under wraps, but it's certain to somehow bring together the "Karate Kid" stories established by the original movies, and the 2010 reboot.