What movies are Jessica Alba in? The 'Fantastic Four' actress is also the founder of The Honest Company

Jessica Alba is an actress known for her roles in the "Fantastic Four" movies, playing Sue Storm/Invisible Woman. She first emerged in the role in 2005 and was then in "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" in 2007. The Tim Story-directed movies also star Ioan Gruffudd, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis and Julian McMahon.

Another popular role Alba played was Nancy in "Sin City." The movie also starred Mickey Rourke, Clive Owen and Bruce Willis. She came back to reprise her role in the 2014 movie "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For."

Alba made her movie debut in the 1994 film "Camp Nowhere." After that, she made several appearances in different television shows like "The Secret World of Alex Mack," "Chicago Hope," "Brooklyn South," "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Love Boat: The Next Wave." She also played Maya Graham on the television show "Flipper" from 1995 until 2000.

Alba continued to act in television shows like "Dark Angel," "The Spoils of Babylon" and "L.A.'s Finest," but she also mixed in many movie roles. In 1999, she was in "P.U.N.K.S.," "Never Been Kissed" and "Idle Hands." She then acted in "Paranoid," "The Sleeping Dictionary" and "Honey."

In 2005, she appeared in "Into the Blue" and was then in "The Ten," "Good Luck Chuck," "Meet Bill" and "Awake" in 2007. After that, she was in "The Eye," "The Love Guru," "Valentine's Day," "Machete," "An Invisible Sign," "Little Fockers," "Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World," "Escape from Planet Earth," "A.C.O.D.," "Stretch" and "Some Kind of Beautiful."

In 2015, Alba appeared in "Entourage" and "Baby, Baby, Baby" and then was in "The Veil," "Dear Eleanor" and "Mechanic: Resurrection" in 2016. In the last few years, Alba has been in "El Camino Christmas" and "Killers Anonymous."

How many daughters does Jessica Alba have?

Alba and her husband Cash Warren have two daughters — Haven and Honor. They also have a son named Hayes.

Their oldest, Honor, was born in June 2008, a month after the two got married. Their second daughter, Haven, was born in August 2011. Hayes was born in December 2017.

What company does Jessica Alba own?

Alba owns The Honest Company, a firm that sells nontoxic goods from household items to beauty products.

Alba founded the company in 2012. Alba sells subscription sets, baby and beauty products and bath and cleaning products.

"I created The Honest Company because you shouldn't have to choose between what works and what's good for you," Alba said via her website.

Who is Jessica Alba's first husband?

Alba's husband Warren is the son of actor Michael Warren. The two met on the set of "Fantastic Four" in 2004.

They got engaged in December 2007 and were married in May 2008.