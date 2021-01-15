Marvel's Anthony Mackie on Netflix movie starring the late Chadwick Boseman: 'Too emotional’ to watch

Anthony Mackie isn't ready to watch Chadwick Boseman's final film performance.

The late actor, who tragically died of cancer in August at age 43 -- stars in Netflix's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," an adaptation of the Tony-nominated August Wilson play. The flick debuted on Netflix after Boseman's passing.

Mackie, who starred alongside Boseman in three Marvel films -- "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" -- recently spoke to Extra about the late star and whether he's been able to catch his final live-action performance.

"I haven't seen it yet," the 42-year-old actor admitted. "'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom’ holds a very special place. … With the relationship to that … and my relationship to Chad, I haven't been able to pull myself to the point, emotionally, to be able to sit and take that experience in, because I wouldn't be able to watch it for the performance and the art; it would just be too emotional of a process for me."

Many say Boseman could nab an Oscar nomination for his work in the Netflix film.

Outside of the story starring a close friend, Mackie has an additional connection to the film, as he appeared in the 2003 Broadway revival of the show alongside Whoopi Goldberg.

It wasn't just Marvel flicks that united Mackie and Boseman, however.

"I met Chad in '98, '99, so I've known him, I knew him for a long time," said the star. "What was great about Chad ... unlike everybody else today, Chad kept his circle close to his vest. He kept his world very private. ... That's one thing, one of the things, that we had in common."

Mackie pointed out that he and Boseman separated their "time at work" from their "time at home" and "didn't allow the two to cross because that's what keeps you grounded."

Another thing the actor said he had in common with his pal: They were both "country boys."

"You come home and, you know, your mama make them collard greens and cornbread, ya know?" he recalled. "She make them smothered turkey wings, some potato salad. That's home."