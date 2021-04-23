Martha Stewart is releasing her 99th cookbook

Martha Stewart is releasing a new cookbook in September and the project will be her 99th.

The lifestyle expert, 79, announced her new book, titled "Fruit Desserts" Wednesday on social media.

"Introducing Fruit Desserts, our founder’s 99th book, now available to pre-order. Bursting with 100+ delicious recipes that highlight peak fruits of each season, you’ll find desserts for every mood and palate, whether you’re craving the cozy comforts of an old-fashioned classic or seeking to try something new," she wrote on Instagram.

Recipes for pavlovas, tarts, pies, cakes, and more will be included.

MARTHA STEWART LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE IN NEW PHOTO

Penguin Random House is the publisher and described the cookbook as having "comforting, delicious desserts" that will "gratify all year long."

In an interview with Parade magazine, Stewart said despite all her baking and cooking during the pandemic she actually lost weight.

"I’ve actually lost 16 pounds," she revealed. "I think it’s because I don’t go out to dinner and I’m eating straight from my garden. I’m a very healthy eater to start with. I’ve had meat maybe 10 times in the last six months."

MARTHA STEWART SAYS SHE 'GOT SO MANY PROPOSALS' AFTER HER POOLSIDE SNAP

During the lockdown period, Stewart said she kept sane by being outdoors and taking care of her many animals. "I’m outdoors every single day, rain or shine. That fresh air is terribly important to me," the magazine editor admitted.

"I realize more how much I enjoy my animals," she added. "I have a lot of livestock on my farm and I’ve only added to it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stewart's herd includes four dogs, two cats, chickens, horses, donkeys, plus more.

"Fruit Desserts" will hit shelves on September 28.