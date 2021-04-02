Expand / Collapse search
Martha Stewart says she 'got so many proposals' after her poolside snap

The star also showed off her CBD gummies

By Nate Day | Fox News
It wasn't just Instagram followers that loved Martha Stewart's poolside pic last summer.

In July 2020, the lifestyle guru, now 79, shared a sexy snap on Instagram last year, stunning fans who deemed it a "thirst trap."

Now, the star has opened up further about the public reaction to her snapshot during a virtual appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," guest-hosted by Howie Mandel.

"I got so many proposals and so many propositions," she said. "But I had to ignore all of them. I'm a very busy person."

MARTHA STUART SAYS 'THIRST TRAP' POOLSIDE SELFIE DIDN'T HAPPEN ON PURPOSE

Though she previously agreed with fans that the photo was a "thirst trap" -- a photo meant to show off one's sexier side -- she admitted on Friday's show that she "even knows what it means now."

Mandel, 65, attempted to explain that the photo qualified as a "thirst trap" because she looked "hot," "stunning" and "amazing" in the snap.

"So it makes you thirsty?" she questioned.

MARTHA STEWART SAYS #METOO MOVEMENT HAS BEEN 'REALLY PAINFUL FOR ME' AFTER HER FAMOUS FRIENDS WERE ACCUSED

Mandel explained: "Well, people thirst to watch that picture."

Late last year, Stewart said that the sultry snap was an accident.

Martha Stewart said she 'got so many proposals' after posting a 'thirst trap' selfie last summer. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

"I took a pool selfie photo by mistake," she explained in an interview with People magazine. "I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it. It looked so good, so I posted it."

In the now-iconic photo, Stewart could be seen lounging by the pool wearing frosty pink lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow and mascara, with slightly puckered lips and her head cocked back.

