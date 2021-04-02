Martha Stewart says she 'got so many proposals' after her poolside snap
The star also showed off her CBD gummies
It wasn't just Instagram followers that loved Martha Stewart's poolside pic last summer.
In July 2020, the lifestyle guru, now 79, shared a sexy snap on Instagram last year, stunning fans who deemed it a "thirst trap."
Now, the star has opened up further about the public reaction to her snapshot during a virtual appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," guest-hosted by Howie Mandel.
"I got so many proposals and so many propositions," she said. "But I had to ignore all of them. I'm a very busy person."
Though she previously agreed with fans that the photo was a "thirst trap" -- a photo meant to show off one's sexier side -- she admitted on Friday's show that she "even knows what it means now."
Mandel, 65, attempted to explain that the photo qualified as a "thirst trap" because she looked "hot," "stunning" and "amazing" in the snap.
"So it makes you thirsty?" she questioned.
Mandel explained: "Well, people thirst to watch that picture."
Late last year, Stewart said that the sultry snap was an accident.
"I took a pool selfie photo by mistake," she explained in an interview with People magazine. "I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it. It looked so good, so I posted it."
In the now-iconic photo, Stewart could be seen lounging by the pool wearing frosty pink lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow and mascara, with slightly puckered lips and her head cocked back.