Martha Stewart says 'thirst trap' poolside selfie didn't happen on purpose

Martha Stewart got candid about her sultry poolside selfie from earlier this summer.

The 79-year-old lifestyle guru made waves on social media with the viral post of herself lounging by the pool wearing frosty pink lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow and mascara, with slightly puckered lips and her head cocked back.

The post has since gained more than 240,000 likes and prompted the celebrity to embrace the “thirst trap” moniker. In a recent interview with People, she explained that she wasn’t even purposely trying to take a photo of herself in that moment.

“I took a pool selfie photo by mistake,” she explained in a recent interview. “I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it. It looked so good, so I posted it.”

The photo quickly took off, forcing the star to agree with her followers who called her out for the sexy snap.

“I didn’t know what a ‘thirst trap’ was, but now I do,” she told the outlet. “Now I’m looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it’s just fun."

Among the fans of Stewart’s post was comedian Chelsea Handler. A day after Stewart shared her pic, Handler recreated the photo while taking a dip in her own pool.

When she posted the photo on Instagram, Stewart responded in the comments, calling Handler "beautiful" before praising her comedy and politics.

“Dear Chelsea I'm so happy that you liked my post well enough to emulate it," Stewart wrote in a comment on Handler's photo (via Yahoo News). "I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed."

Stewart concluded her comment by noting that Handler, 45, is too young to be emulating her.