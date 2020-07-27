Martha Stewart agrees with fans over her sexy poolside pic: ‘Definitely a thirst trap’

Martha Stweart is embracing her "thirst trap" post.

The 78-year-old lifestyle guru set the internet ablaze on Tuesday when she shared a stunning photo of herself lounging in the pool.

In the photo, Stewart, wearing frosty pink lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow and mascara, slightly puckered her lips and cocked her head for the photo.

In the comments, fans praised the author's long-lasting good looks and deemed the photo a "thirst trap" -- a photo meant to show off one's sexier side.

Stewart spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, admitting she didn't know what a "thirst trap" was.

Upon learning what the term means, she said: "That's definitely a thirst trap."

Believe it or not, the photo actually wasn't meant to much of a thirst trap at all, she revealed, noting she "just thought [she] looked great coming out of the pool."

"My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face," she recalled. "I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good."

A day after Stweart shared her pic, Chelsea Handler recreated the photo while taking a dip in her own pool.

When she posted the photo on Instagram, Stewart responded in the comments, calling Handler "beautiful" before praising her comedy and politics.

Now, it seems the two have become chummy.

"I just took up Chelsea Handler's challenge to smoke a joint with her. I told her I haven't smoked a joint since the 1960s. So for me to smoke a joint is a really big deal," the lifestyle guru told the outlet. "We haven't done it yet ... it has to be together, some time in the future."

She also noted that while she no longer works as a model like she did before building her brand, Stewart said she's still in her "heyday," just days before her 79th birthday.

"Just eat well, exercise well, garden, climb mountains," she revealed to be the secret to her youth. "I climbed Kilimanjaro. For goodness sake, I went up into the Himalayas. You have to do that kind of stuff. That's the kind of stuff that keeps one vibrant and young and it's important."

Of course, her upcoming CBD skincare line, 86 Elm, has been helpful as well, she said.

"I've been using that for the last six months, and I really think it has helped make my skin even more lustrous and good."