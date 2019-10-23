Martha Stewart mocks Felicity Huffman's prison style: 'She looked pretty schlumpy'

Martha Stewart took a jab at Felicity Huffman for her prison style after the actress was spotted in a green jumpsuit while serving time for her role in the college admissions scheme.

Stewart was speaking at the Vanity Fair summit Tuesday when she was asked by the moderator if she had any advice for the “Desperate Housewives” star, who is currently serving a 14-day prison sentence after being swept up in the high-profile scam ring.

LORI LOUGHLIN REACHED OUT TO FELICITY HUFFMAN BEFORE SENTENCE BEGAN: REPORT

“She should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy,” the lifestyle mogul said when asked for advice. Schlumpy is Yiddish for a "sloppy or dowdy person," per Merriam Webster.

Huffman was spotted earlier this week on the grounds of the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on family visiting day with her hair bundled under a white baseball cap as she walked between buildings. Huffman's family, husband William H. Macy and daughter Sophia, were there to greet her.

FELICITY HUFFMAN'S 'DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES' CO-STAR ALFRE WOODARD SUPPORTING HER DURING PRISON SENTENCE

After the snarky remark elicited a laugh from the audience, Stewart struck a more serious tone.

“She made a horrible mistake, and she's experiencing what happens,” she said.

The 78-year-old businesswoman is more qualified than most to discuss prison terms, as she served five months in federal prison for insider trading in 2004. More than a decade later she’s seemingly bounced back and is doling out advice to Huffman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT. In addition to 14 days in prison, the actress received one year of probation, was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.