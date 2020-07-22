Martha Stewart, 78, shocks with sexy poolside pic, fans call it a 'thirst trap'

Martha Stewart is looking better than ever.

On Tuesday, the lifestyle author posted a sultry selfie while she waded in her pool.

Stewart, 78, had a frosty pink lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow and mascara on as she gave a subtle pout to the camera.

“My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day!” she captioned the photo.

Stewart continued: “When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish-no paint- and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line. I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles.”

“After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!” Stewart concluded.

Although she was focused on discussing her pool, fans of the talk show host praised her youthful look.

“Omg martha!!!!!! Va va voom!!!!” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Oh Martha serving lookssss!!!!!!! OMG!”

Several fans referred to the photo as a thirst trap. “Martha with the thirst trap Tuesday,” a fan said. Another person added, “Martha thirst trapping?! 😍 My queen! ❤️”

“OH-KAY MARTHA, SERVING SOME FACE HONEY!,” the comments continued.