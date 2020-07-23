Chelsea Handler recreates Martha Stewart's 'thirst trap' pool selfie, gets a response from the lifestyle guru

Chelsea Handler said she has aspirations to look like Martha Stewart when she's older and posted an epic picture to support her claim.

The comedian, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday to recreate the lifestyle guru's epic swimsuit selfie, in which Stewart, 78, impressively snapped a photo of herself in her pool in East Hampton, N.Y.

Stewart's pic received a lot of attention on Wednesday as a number of fans dubbed it a "thirst trap." Handler followed suit with one of her own.

CHELSEA HANDLER GOES SHIRTLESS, WEARS BRA MADE OUT OF FACE MASKS IN NEW HILARIOUS WORKOUT VIDEO

"I’m here to take @marthastewart48’s swimming lesson. If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in," Handler captioned the selfie.

It prompted quite the response from Stewart, who both praised and critiqued Handler's attempt.

"Dear Chelsea, I’m so happy that you like my post well enough to emulate it,” Stewart replied. “I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed. Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and F**KING too young to be emulating me. Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around you political liberals. We need it! Love Martha."

MARTHA STEWART, 78, SHOCKS WITH SEXY POOLSIDE PIC, FANS CALL IT A 'THIRST TRAP'

In her version, Stewart rocked a frosty pink lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow and mascara on as she gave a subtle pout to the camera.

Many of Handler's followers were tickled with laughter by the resemblance.

"Omg so freaking good," "The Masked Singer" judge Nicole Scherzinger wrote.

Another said: "You nailed it Toots!"

"Can we just turn this into a #MarthaStewartChallenge?" one follower suggested.

"Real Housewives of Lets Wear Full Makeup to the Pool, the Sauna and the Shower vibes..." another wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Handler's recreation post comes just days after she heated up Instagram with a workout video that featured her shirtless and wearing a makeshift bra made out of face masks.

"Everybody needs to find a mask and put it on because I'd like to have fun again, OK? People want their kids to go back to school and we're abusing our health care workers. Please find a mask and put it on any part of your body! I love my body!" Handler said to the camera.