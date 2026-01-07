Ali Larter says she and her husband ditched LA and 'fully committed' to Idaho move for their kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ali Larter can’t believe it’s been five years since she and her family moved to Sun Valley, Idaho.

The "Landman" star explained to Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his "Dinner’s on Me" podcast on Tuesday that the residents of her neighborhood acted "blasé, blasé" when the star moved in.

"They don't care," she continued, joking, "Like if I can shoot an elk, they would've been like, ‘Oh my God, you're the star of this town.’ No, but that’s not what it was. It was really just a simple unfolding of like relationships naturally forming."

Larter said she and comedian husband, Hayes MacArthur, mainly chose to move to the northwest to put their "kids first."

'STRANGER THINGS' STAR MILLIE BOBBY BROWN CHOOSES GEORGIA FARM LIFE OVER HOLLYWOOD AFTER SHOW'S FILMING

"We love being with our children, so a lot of the people that we spend time with are our children’s — the parents of the children [who are their kids’ friends]," she explained.

She continued, "We’re not in it just like doing adult dinners. We love when the house is packed with families and children are running around. So, that’s what we really saw there."

The 49-year-old said they "just did it, and then we fully committed, and I can’t believe it’s been five years, which is wild."

PATRICIA HEATON EXPLAINS WHY SHE LEFT LOS ANGELES FOR NASHVILLE, CITES HOMELESSNESS, CRIME

Larter said she believed the move was "authentic and true to us, then positive things happened in our lives. And it’s like we made decisions for the right reasons, that what it felt like. Putting our kids first."

In November, the "Legally Blonde" actress explained to Fox News Digital that their family first went to Idaho for two months during the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"So, we went for two months thinking the kids’ schools would be reopened in California and they weren’t. They were doing online," she said.

In Idaho, however, she said the schools were open, "So we were able to put our 6-year-old daughter in kindergarten for the spring semester and that was a huge thing for us because we just wanted her to be around other children and have that kindergarten experience."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She said they met some "amazing families" during their time there and "living in the town and just skiing with our children, and we really spent a tremendous amount of time together as a family."

After they went back to L.A., which Larter says she loves after living there for 20 years, she said they realized: "With such a massive, massive city, there are so many demands of an actor to live there."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"You’re expected to show up for so many things," she said. "There are so many parties. There’s so much of that side of the life that I just didn’t feel like served us any longer. We just didn’t want to do that. We want to be with our children. So, that’s when I think the biggest change was. We came back after that summer, and we just made a go for it."

The actress also splits her time in Texas, where she plays Billy Bob Thornton’s ex-wife Angela Norris on "Landman."