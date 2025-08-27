'Yellowstone' spin-off rumors swirl: Wild theories, dream casting and what’s really true

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Since Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have been confirmed to star in the latest "Yellowstone" spin-off, there have been rumors, casting wishes and other theories about the series circulating online.

Fox News Digital confirmed earlier this week that Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler will continue their on-screen love story. The new series will pick up right after the "Yellowstone" finale.

A description of the show reads, "Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be."

'YELLOWSTONE' STARS COLE HAUSER, KELLY REILLY CONFIRMED FOR SPIN-OFF SERIES ALONGSIDE MAJOR CASTING ADDITION

Rumors about the title of the series have been circulating online.

Country Living shut down "Rio Palo" theories. A representative for 101 Studios, the production company that produces all of Taylor Sheridan's shows, told the outlet the new spin-off will not be working under that title. A representative of the show told Fox News Digital that "The Dutton Ranch" is the working title of the series, but it will not be the final name.

There have also been rumors the new series would premiere this year, but Paramount confirmed to Country Living that it will debut in 2026.

Some theories suggested the series would not take place at the Dutton Ranch in Montana. Country Living confirmed the show is currently being filmed in Ferris, Texas, a small town 20 miles outside Dallas. This could mean an entirely new ranch and setting for Beth and Rip’s story.

WATCH: 'YELLOWSTONE' STAR COLE HAUSER ADDRESSES SEASON SIX RUMORS

A report from Puck News suggested that Beth and Rip's series is looking for a Kevin Costner-type character to join the cast. That points to Reilly and Hauser's show being the most similar to the original "Yellowstone," compared to other Sheridan spin-offs like "1883" and "1923."

Fans have also weighed in on the original "Yellowstone" characters they would love to see in the new series. Neal McDonough, who starred as one of the villain Beck brothers, previously told Collider that his character's vague ending could mean a potential return in one of Sheridan's spin-off series.

"Yes, Malcolm Beck is not dead. No one saw him actually die in the field. I would love to see him come back and cause havoc with Rip because Cole Hauser was one of my dearest pals, and there's nothing I would love more than to go toe to toe with Cole on the show.

"So, I'm open for that one. Everyone's got to write in to Taylor saying, 'Bring Malcolm Beck back!'"

"So, I'm open for that one. Everyone's got to write in to Taylor saying, ‘Bring Malcolm Beck back!’" he told the outlet in July.

McDonough has rallied fans to get Sheridan’s attention, since he has only had one conversation with the "Yellowstone" creator.

"It's funny, I've spoken with Taylor [Sheridan] once. I had a five-minute conversation with him on set once. That was it, but somehow he keeps on hiring me," he told the outlet.

With all the rumors and fan theories floating around the internet, there is still a good amount we know to be true about the series.

Academy Award nominee Annette Bening will be joining the cast as Beulah Jackson, "the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas." Finn Little will also be returning in his role as Carter, the young boy Beth and Rip took under their wing.

Sheridan will serve as executive producer on the show, alongside Reilly and Hauser. Other executive producers include: David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Chad Feehan, Christina Voros and Keith Cox.

Both Reilly and Hauser had hinted their on-screen love story wasn’t over.

In April 2024, Hauser told Country Living that he knew Sheridan had "a few things up his sleeve" for Beth and Rip.

"But I know that there’s some stuff on the horizon when it comes to Taylor’s ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself, and some of the other cast. I’m excited to see where he goes creatively with that. But right now, it’s just: Let’s finish strong; let’s do the best we can," Hauser said at the time.

In an interview with Radio Times in March 2024, Reilly told "Yellowstone" fans not to pay attention to everything they read ahead of the finale and hinted that Beth Dutton's story was not finished.

"I just care about finishing [the main show] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it," she told the outlet. "That’s what I care about. I’m sort of prepping for that now, [and] that’s my tunnel vision thing that I care about most. And what goes on beyond that? There are discussions, you know. Don’t believe everything you read. It’s just nonsense. But we’re gonna, you know, let’s wait and see. I don’t have an answer right now. But we’ll see."

"Yellowstone," which starred Kevin Costner , ended in December after five seasons.