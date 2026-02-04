'Yellowstone' fans shocked as new trailer for Luke Grimes-led spinoff hints major character may be dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Yellowstone" fans expressed their shock and dismay over hints that a major character from the original flagship series may have been killed off in the upcoming spinoff show "Marshals."

"Marshals," which will air on CBS, follows Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), the youngest son of the Dutton family, as he leaves ranch life behind and becomes a U.S. Marshal in rural Montana after the events of "Yellowstone."

In the 2024 series finale of the hit Paramount+ Western show, Kayce and his wife, Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), chose to walk away from the violence of the Dutton legacy as the ranch is sold off, planning to embrace a peaceful life with their son, Tate (Brecken Merrill).

However, in the latest trailer for "Marshals," which was released last week, Asbille was noticeably absent and fans online pointed to several scenes that they believe hinted at Monica's death.

As the trailer begins, Kayce is seen waking up alone in a bed and the other side appears untouched. In one shot, a medical worker is seen pulling a sheet over a motionless body lying in the same bed, with bottles of prescription medications visible on a nightstand.

"The only thing I ever wanted was taken from me," Kayce is heard saying in a voiceover that plays over the scene.

Later in the trailer, Kayce is seen kneeling beside what appears to be a grave.

Meanwhile, Asbille is not listed among the cast members on the IMDB page for "Marshals" and she has not appeared in any promotional materials for the show. Asbille starred in 53 episodes as Monica throughout "Yellowstone's" five-season run from 2018 to 2024.

After the trailer was released, fans shared their reactions to the apparent clues in the trailer that indicated Monica's demise.

"It looks like Monica has died," one commenter wrote, adding a crying smiley face emoji.

"I knew that was the only thing that makes sense for him to leave his family life. Still sucks," another added.

"That totally sucks," another YouTube user agreed, while another chimed in, "That's what I was thinkin?!?!?! WTH??"

"So Monica’s actually dead?!! Why?!!!" one fan lamented.

Fox News Digital has reached out to CBS, Grimes and Asbille for comment.

"Marshals" marks another expansion of creator Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe. An official synopsis for the show notes that Grimes is returning as Kayce Dutton, adding, "With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence."

While Asbille may not be reprising her role as Monica, some familiar faces from the original series are set to return in "Marshals."

Merrill is returning as Tate, while Gil Birmingham will once again play Thomas Rainwater, the Chairman of the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Mo Brings Plenty is also returning as Mo, Rainwater's trusted ally and enforcer.

Among the new cast members are Logan Marshall-Green, who plays Pete Calvin, an old friend of Kayce’s from his Navy SEAL days, while Arielle Kebbel stars as Belle Skinner, Ash Santos as Andrea Cruz, and Tatanka Means as Miles Kittle, all of whom are part of the youngest Dutton son's new U.S. Marshals unit.

Additionally, Brett Cullen appears in a recurring role as Harry Gifford, the head of the Montana U.S. Marshals.

"Marshals" is premiering March 1 on CBS, and it will also be available to stream on Paramount+.