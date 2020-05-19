Mark Ruffalo shares attack ad blaming President Trump for coronavirus failures

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Mark Ruffalo shared a video laying the blame for coronavirus deaths in the United States on President Trump.

The 52-year-old actor shared a video produced by The Lincoln Project, a PAC founded by Republicans that is dedicated to ensuring Donald Trump does not secure a second term in office this November.

The “Avengers: Endgame” actor shared the video along with a caption urging Republicans to separate themselves from “Trumpism.”

“Some Republicans see the writing on the wall. They are delineating themselves from toxic Trumpism," he wrote Monday.

The video features a woman’s voice laying out what the political action committee believes to be Trump’s flaws in leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, with text over an image of his face.

“Nearly 10,000 more Americans will die; 90,000 deaths and growing. Millions more will file for unemployment. Small businesses are dying. We’re not testing enough. It’s still spreading,” the narrator says. “Here’s what else is coming this week. He will lie to you over and over. He will tweet instead of lead. He will blame others for his failures. Welcome to this week and the next week and the next and the next… until you do something about it.”

As of Tuesday morning, the novel coronavirus had infected more than 4,817,105 people across 188 countries and territories, resulting in over 318,775 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 1,508,957 illnesses and at least 90,369 deaths.

Ruffalo is no stranger to taking political jabs at the president on his Twitter account. Earlier this month, he responded to a tweet in which Trump was complaining about journalists’ reporting on the Russia investigation, by pretending that he was offering advice on how to be a “decent leader.”

“Dear @realDonaldTrump, A decent leader would put his attention on those many families and loved ones and mark the importance of their grief and loss. You dishonor these Americans by focusing on your past grievances. Be thoughtful. Just a suggestion. #BePresidential,” he wrote on May 11.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Bernie Sanders supporter urged his Twitter followers to turn their anger to action at the voting booth this November.

“One way or another we are going to #KickTrumpsA--,” the actor wrote at the time. “Keep your anger, fear, and love where they belong and we will win. All for one and one for all!”