6 gadgets to help you track your health amid coronavirus fears

Your personal health has suddenly become incredibly important in light of coronavirus fears. Being able to check your own temperature is vital because going to the doctor can expose you to illnesses — and if you’re infected, you’ll expose everyone else. While these gadgets won’t prevent you from getting sick, they can help with personal health and will certainly give you more information before you head to the clinic for any reason.

1. Withings Thermo ($99)

This slightly older product is still worth considering. I trust the brand — which is now owned by Nokia. The digital thermometer connects to an app over Wi-Fi and takes quick temperature readings. You see a color-coding for the temperature level and the readout.

2. Molekule Air Mini ($399)

Let’s be clear: An air purifier will not prevent you from getting sick. However, if you catch the flu (any variation, including the coronavirus) then the Molekule Air Mini can keep the air clean around you to help with breathing. The Air Mini is meant for smaller homes and apartments.

3. Garmin Venu ($350)

The Garmin Venu smartwatch is extremely high-tech. It can give you stats for your stress and breathing/respiration, resting heart rate, and your pulse oximeter (which measures your oxygen saturation level). They all help you monitor your sickness level.

4. Speck Presidio Grip Smartphone Case ($40)

Let’s be clear once again — a smartphone case that is protected from bacteria is not going to ward off the coronavirus entirely, but the Speck Presidio Grip case does reduce germ propagation. It’s at least an extra layer of protection (and it keeps your phone safe, too).

5. Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle ($60)

If you do get sick with any illness, it’s important to stay hydrated. The Hidrate Spark 3 water bottle uses Bluetooth to connect to a smartphone app. You can keep track of your water intake and even find the water bottle if you lose it. Reports show the total hydration level.

6. Google Nest Hub ($129)

Information is everything in the digital age. The Google Nest Hub has a bright, 7-inch touchscreen and responds to voice commands. You can ask about coronavirus news and even inquire about medical advice (answers are provided by WebMD).