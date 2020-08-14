Maren Morris opens up about ‘brutal’ and ‘lonely’ C-section recovery after ‘unexpected surgery’

Maren Morris just got candid about the “brutal” and “lonely” postpartum recovery after her emergency C-section.

“The Bones” singer initially intended to give birth naturally to her son with her husband, Ryan Hurd, but complications changed her plans.

“I labored for 30 hours, wanted to do it naturally, but I stopped having contractions and it was just time to call it and get him out safely,” Morris, 30, said in a video for Little Spoon’s “Is This Normal” series on Thursday.

“The postpartum of a C-section is so brutal,” She candidly admitted

Morris was shocked by how hard the recovery would be.

“You can’t use any of your abdominal muscles. I had to like army crawl out of bed to use the bathroom in the middle of the night,” the “GIRL” singer added.

Morris also addressed the lack of women who don’t speak as openly about C-section recovery.

“I felt, like a lot of mothers, really isolated really lonely right after because it was this unexpected surgery, a major surgery, I ended up getting,” she said.

Morris and Hurd welcomed their son Hayes Andrew on March 23.

“30 hours of labor ended with an emergency C-section not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” the “My Church” singer said in her first announcement on Instagram. “All that mattered was that he got here safely.”

Since giving birth, Morris decided to take down photos of her son’s face due to online critics, and she won't be showing his face on social media posts anymore.

"I'm gonna be a little more private about [Hayes]," she said last month during a virtual appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

She said she wants to protect herself and her son from online critics.

"It's been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like ... You know ... I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but for some reason ... The mother card ... I can't emotionally handle right now."

