Maren Morris hits back at Instagram critic who told the country singer to 'stop with the Botox'

Maren Morris has bigger things to worry about than getting Botox right now.

The 30-year-old country music singer shared a selfie with her newborn son Hayes on Tuesday and had to clap back at an online critic who made a not-so-nice comment.

"Stop with the Botox," the user wrote, according to People magazine. Morris responded: “Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we’re in the middle of a quarantine. The Botox has long worn off [laughing emoji]."

Another fan came to her defense and wrote: "You are a natural beauty." Another person said: “Absolutely gorgeous."

Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, have been at home isolating with their child amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was born March 23, right in the middle of the outbreak.

Morris explained in a previous post on social media that Hayes' birth was more difficult than she anticipated. The musician revealed she went through “30 hours of labor” that “ended with an emergency C-section."

“Not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” Morris said. “All that mattered was that he got here safely.”

She added: “Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are. Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene.”

On Sunday, Morris took part in the "One World: Together At Home" coronavirus benefit special and performed an emotional rendition of her song "The Bones" with Hozier.