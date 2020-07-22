Maren Morris hits back at body shamer who called her cleavage-baring photo 'distasteful': 'Girl BYE'

Maren Morris has made it abundantly clear that body shamers are not welcome on her social media pages.

The 30-year-old country singer posted a new photo on Instagram on Tuesday to show off her "wavy hair" while at home in Nashville, Tenn. The new pic showed the star in a low-cut baby blue dress that showed off her ample cleavage.

While Morris received a majority of comments from fans praising her "gorgeous" look, one body shamer who referred to the pic as "distasteful" was met with a direct response from the singer.

"Wavy hair as the camera is only on your tits . Yes it's distasteful for sure . Come on if your caption reads wavy hair maybe keep the focus on the hair , or perhaps make the caption big boobs ? Just saying like holy cow . Everything in this world doesn't make sense anymore , clearly these littles don't have much to look up to either," the follower wrote.

"girl BYE. Don't let my boobs knock you on the way out," Morris clapped back.

Morris, who has been vocal about critics on her social media accounts in recent weeks, was then applauded from followers who took notice.

"It's her instagram she is literally allowed to post and say anything she wants if you don't like it just keep off," one fan defended the "Bones" singer.

"perks of motherhood," another follower wrote with a glass of milk emoji. "nothing wrong with it."

Singer Jana Kramer also commended Morris' reply, writing, "Hahahaha yes girl."

Morris gave birth to her and her husband Ryan Hurd's first child, Hayes, in March. Since then, she's been vocal about the criticism she's received from mom and body shamers who aren't satisfied with the content she's sharing.

At the beginning of July, Morris was shamed for a photo she posted of her son lying on a float without a life jacket.

"Honestly, I get so many criticisms off my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it's kind of where I'm at," she wrote on Twitter.

Hurd caught wind of the backlash, which led to him sending out his own tweet to address the critics.

"I’d just like to say, my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture," Hurd tweeted.

In a second tweet, Hurd informed fans that the couple's son has "2 coast guard approved life jackets that he wears."