Andy Cohen to host 'WWHL' after testing positive for coronavirus: 'I'm feeling better'

Andy Cohen is making his late-night return.

One week after testing positive for coronavirus, the 51-year-old host of "Watch What Happens Live" updated fans about his health. Cohen posted on social media revealing he's "feeling better" and will be returning to work.

"Happy to report I’m feeling better and am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight," he captioned a photo of himself in his home office.

Cohen revealed his first guests on Monday night will be "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Nene Leakes, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna and Bravo superfan Jerry O’Connell.

Tuesday will feature "Vanderpump Rules" stars Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor.

"THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!" Cohen added.

The reality TV executive producer told Jeff Lewis on his radio show last week that the hardest part about having coronavirus was being separate from his 13-month-old son, Benjamin.

"I’ll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from video because I can’t see him, which is the very worst part,” Cohen admitted. “But he’s great and his nanny [tested] negative," he added, according to People magazine.

Cohen told the host that his coronavirus symptoms are “working its way through my body” and he experiences bouts of “horrible” symptoms but quipped that his lack of appetite has caused him to shed a few pounds in the interim.