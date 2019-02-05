Andy Cohen announces birth of son

Andy Cohen on Monday announced the birth of his first child in a black-and-white photo on Instagram.

"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !!" he wrote on Instagram. "20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

The 50-year-old announced that he was going to be a father in December. He said it happened "after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cohen is the executive producer of reality series such as "Real Housewives.” He hosts, “Watch What Happens Live.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report