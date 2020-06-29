Maren Morris reacts to finding out she was blocked on Twitter by Chris Janson amid packed concert scandal

Maren Morris was surprised to learn she had been blocked by fellow country singer Chris Janson.

“The Bones” singer said she went to look at his Twitter amid criticism of Janson performing at a packed concert despite COVID-19 concerns, only to realize she was blocked.

“Ummmmmm what did I DO?!” Morris, 30, tweeted along with a screenshot showing that Janson, 34, blocked her.

Morris and Janson were both opening acts for Sam Hunt’s “15 in a 30” tour in 2017.

One of the “The Middle” singer’s fans replied to her tweet reminding her of the “good times” when she and Janson toured together.

“I had a great summer,” Morris responded along with a few cry-laughing emojis.

The fan also claimed Morris hosted her meet-and-greet during the “Good Vibes” singer’s set.

Janson held a crowded concert over the weekend in Idaho, largely ignoring social distancing guidelines.

Morris didn't directly call out Janson but she did retweet posts from fans that slammed the "Drunk Girl" singer.