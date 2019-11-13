Maren Morris remembers late producer Busbee in emotional CMA acceptance speech

Maren Morris paid tribute to her late producer, Busbee, in her emotional CMA acceptance speech.

After winning Album of the Year, Morris, 29, thanked her manager, her parents, producer Greg Kurstin and her husband before addressing Busbee.

Songwriter and producer Busbee died in September. Though a cause of death was not reported, according to Variety, he was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, over the summer.

Busbee, 43, worked closely with Morris on her awarding-winning album "GIRL."

“I would be really remiss if I didn’t mention a huge facet of why this album sounds the way it does, and we miss him so dearly,” Morris said. “He texted me the morning that we got the nomination for album of the year this year, and we were so excited — that’s our friend, Busbee.”

Busbee produced 11 of the songs on "GIRL" and lent his musical talents to the album in the form of percussion, bass guitar and more.

“His wife, Jess, is here tonight and she looks so beautiful,” continued Morris. “Thank you for sharing your husband with us once a month. My heart goes out you and your beautiful daughters. I hope when they listen to this album… I hope they know how amazing their father was. Thank you country music, thank you to the fans, thank you.”

Busbee also worked with Morris on her 2016 album "Hero," co-writing and producing the hits "80s Mercedes" and "My Church," which he was nominated for a Grammy for.

In October, Morris and her husband, fellow country singer Ryan Hurd, announced that they are expecting a baby boy.