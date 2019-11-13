Expand / Collapse search
CMA Awards
Published

CMA Awards 2019 partial winners list

By Nate Day | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Nov. 13 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

It's country music's biggest night, and the stars have flocked in droves to celebrate the winners of the prestigious award.

Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton serve as the night's co-hosts and artists like Pink, Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Flordia Georgia Line and so many more were present, and pop acts like Pink and Halsey were invited to participate in the evening's festivities.

Stay updated on tonight's winners with this list:

CARRIE UNDERWOOD LOOKS GORGEOUS IN SHEER GOLD GOWN AT CMAS, FIRST OF 12 LOOKS 

- Music Event of the Year: "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

- New Artist of the Year: Ashley McBryde

- Single of the Year: "God's Country" by Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton accepts his CMA Award for Single of the Year. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

- Song of the Year: "Beautiful Crazy" by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Wiliford

- Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay

- Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Dan + Shay perform "Speechless" at the 2019 CMA Awards. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

- Musician of the Year: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

- Music Video of the Year: "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves

Ashley McBryde accepts an award onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

- Album of the Year: "GIRL" by Maren Morris

Still to come:

- Vocal Group of the Year

- Male Vocalist of the Year

- Female Vocalist of the Year

- Entertainer of the Year