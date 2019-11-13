CMA Awards 2019 partial winners list

It's country music's biggest night, and the stars have flocked in droves to celebrate the winners of the prestigious award.

Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton serve as the night's co-hosts and artists like Pink, Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Flordia Georgia Line and so many more were present, and pop acts like Pink and Halsey were invited to participate in the evening's festivities.

Stay updated on tonight's winners with this list:

- Music Event of the Year: "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

- New Artist of the Year: Ashley McBryde

- Single of the Year: "God's Country" by Blake Shelton

- Song of the Year: "Beautiful Crazy" by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Wiliford

- Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay

- Group of the Year: Old Dominion

- Musician of the Year: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

- Music Video of the Year: "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves

- Album of the Year: "GIRL" by Maren Morris

Still to come:

- Vocal Group of the Year

- Male Vocalist of the Year

- Female Vocalist of the Year

- Entertainer of the Year