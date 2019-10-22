Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd expecting first child: 'See you in 2020 little one'

Country music singers Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are preparing for parenthood.

Morris, 29, shared a maternity photo on Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she's expecting a boy.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," Morris captioned the pic. "See you in 2020 little one."

Morris released the album "GIRL" in March, and in September, released an album with country music supergroup, The Highwomen. The group also consists of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.

Hurd, 32, also posted a photo on his own Instagram account.

"MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020!" he said in the caption. "Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I've been sitting on my entire life..."

The two singer-songwriters met when writing Tim McGraw's "Last Turn Home" and married in 2018.

In 2017, Morris spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the relationship, saying: "Obviously writing together is very intimate because it's sort of acting where you need to get to a really deep place to get the most emotional song."

She continued: "He's always just been so talented, but I think the biggest thing about him that I fell in love with was just his kind heart. He's one of the most thoughtful people in the world."