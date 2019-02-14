Mandy Moore speaks out after Ryan Adams sexual misconduct, emotional abuse allegations surface

Mandy Moore spoke on out social media after accusing ex-husband Ryan Adams of manipulative behavior and emotional abuse in a bombshell New York Times story on Wednesday.

RYAN ADAMS SAYS HE DOESN'T REMEMBER MARRYING MANDY MOORE

"Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it," Moore, 34, captioned an unsmiling photo on Instagram. "My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever."

Seven women came forward to accuse Adams, 44, of various incidents of alleged manipulation, including using career opportunities in exchange for sex.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moore alleged that after meeting Adams in 2007 when she was 23 years old, he discouraged her from working with other producers or managers, effectively derailing her music career at the time.

“He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument,'" she said. “His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.”

MANDY MOORE ON HER DIVORCE FROM RYAN ADAMS: 'IT EMPOWERED ME'

Adams' ex-fiancee Megan Butterworth accused Adams of being emotionally abusive and physically intimidating her, but made clear that he never actually physically abused her.

A 20-year-old fan also alleged that Adams engaged in sexual conversations with her online when she was just 14 years old, accusing the singer of exposing himself to her over Skype. The New York Times reported that Adams never met Ava in person, noting that they reviewed 3,217 text messages between Adams and Ava that were sent over a nine-month period when she was 15 and 16 years old.

MANDY MOORE SPEAKS OUT ABOUT DIVORCE FROM RYAN ADAMS

Adams' attorney, Andrew Brettler, said in a statement of Ava's claims, “If, in fact, this woman was underage, Mr. Adams was unaware."

After the Times article went viral, Adams tweeted, "I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly."

"But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false," he added. "I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period."

RYAN ADAMS DELETES TWITTER RANT AGAINST SEAN HANNITY

"As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly," he concluded. "I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing."