Ryan Adams, ex of Mandy Moore, accused by several women of manipulative behavior, emotional abuse: reports

At least seven women have reportedly accused singer Ryan Adams, the ex-husband of Mandy Moore, of sexual misconduct and allegedly teased women with career opportunities as he tried to pursue them for sex.

Adams, 44, a seven-time Grammy nominee heralded as a champion of female musical artists, was accused of "manipulative behavior" by at least seven women and more than a dozen associates in a New York Times report published Wednesday.

His ex, Mandy Moore, the 34-year-old star of "This is Us," said the two met in 2007, when she was 23 years old. In time, Moore alleged, he became emotionally abusive and seemingly took control of her career after discouraging her from working with other managers or producers.

Moore told The Times she and Adams — to whom she was married for almost six years — wrote songs together that he'd promise to record, but they never did.

“He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument,'" she said. “His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,”

Megan Butterworth, ex-fiancee of Adams, described the singer as emotionally abusive and claimed that when they were together, he isolated her and would become angry and physically intimidate her.

Moore said that in recent months she and Butterworth realized the similarities in their experiences with Adams, and have created a "support system" with others who have had similar relationships with the singer.

“What you experience with him — the treatment, the destructive, manic sort of back and forth behavior — feels so exclusive,” Moore told the news outlet. “You feel like there’s no way other people have been treated like this.”

While Fox News' requests to reach Adams were not immediately successful, his lawyer, Andrew Brettler, told the Times that Butterworth's descriptions of Adams as controlling or abusive were inaccurate. Through Brettler, Adams said Moore has a "completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship."

Others who spoke to The Times about Adams includes a now-20-year-old fan identified as Ava, who claims she began talking with Adams in 2013 when she was 14 and played the bass.

Their correspondence about music eventually turned sexual, and Ava said that Adams exposed himself to her during Skype video calls. Adams reportedly questioned Ava's age, but didn't seem entirely convinced — Adams allegedly wrote to her in November 2014: “I would get in trouble if someone knew we talked like this."

Adams, through his lawyer, said while he communicates with fans, he “does not recall having online communications with anyone related to anything outside of music.”

“If, in fact, this woman was underage, Mr. Adams was unaware," Brettler sad. The Times, which reported Adams never met Ava, said they reviewed 3,217 text messages between the two that were sent over a nine-month period when she was 15 and 16.

After the article was published on Wednesday, Adams tweeted he's not "perfect" and apologized to those he's hurt "deeply and unreservedly." He said the article paints an "upsettingly inaccurate" picture and that details are "misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false."