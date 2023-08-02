Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Man involved in Treat Williams’ fatal accident charged as actor’s cause of death is determined

A cause of death was determined to be severe trauma and blood loss due to the crash

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Nearly two months after actor Treat Williams was killed in a vehicular accident involving his motorcycle and another car, a review has led Vermont State Police to charge one man with grossly negligent operation resulting in death.

Ryan M. Koss, 35, of Dorset, Vermont, was notified of the charges on Tuesday evening, when he was processed and released, according to a press release. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Police say the "Blue Bloods" actor was driving his motorcycle when Dorset tried to make a left turn and collided with the actor. Williams was flung from his bike and later pronounced dead at the Albany Medical Center.

TREAT WILLIAMS' HOLLYWOOD LEGACY: CO-STARS AND FRIENDS PAY TRIBUTE TO ACTOR'S LIFE AND CAREER

Treat Williams looks directly at the camera on the carpet, inset photo of Ryan M. Koss, charged with grossly negligent operation resulting in Williams' death

Ryan M. Koss, inset, was charged with grossly negligent operation resulting in death, in the Treat Williams case. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/Vermont State Police)

A cause of death has now been determined, with the medical examiner's office saying Williams died after sustaining severe trauma and blood loss.

Williams, 71, is survived by his wife Pamela Van Sant and two children, daughter Elinor and son Gill.

Treat Williams as Lenny Ross on the set of "Blue Bloods"

A cause of death was determined after Treat Williams tragically died in a motorcycle accident. The autopsy revealed he died as a result of severe trauma and blood loss due to the crash. (John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images)

Just weeks after the crash, Van Sant remembered her husband on what would have been their 35th wedding anniversary, sharing photos of the couple to her Instagram story.

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

A month after losing her father, Elinor shared a touching tribute and expanded on her grief.

"I have never experienced this kind of grief before, so it’s hard to put my thoughts into words, but I’ll try my best for now," she wrote.

Treat Williams smiles in a suit with his daughter Elinor on the carpet inset a photo of Elinor as a toddler shaving Treat's face

Treat Williams' daughter shared her grief a month following her father's death. (Variety/Getty Images/Ellie Williams Instagram)

"I have been home with my family in Vermont for a month now, but it feels like just yesterday that I frantically got on a plane home after I got that phone call. It feels like he’s just away filming. However, I keep forgetting that he’s not coming home this time."

"This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love. A father's incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter's boundless love and complete admiration for her father," she continued.

Treat Williams in a dark suit on the carpet

Actor Treat Williams had over 120 credits to his name at the time of his death. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

With a career spanning 50 years and more than 120 credits to his name, Williams made a notable impact on Hollywood.

In addition to his family, he was memorialized by several famous friends, including co-stars Beverly D'Angelo, Emily VanCamp, Matt Bomer and Kim Cattrall.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

