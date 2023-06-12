Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Treat Williams, 'Blue Bloods' actor, dead at 71 following vehicular collision in Vermont

'Hair' star Treat Williams died following a motorcycle collision in Dorset, Vermont

By Tracy Wright , Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Treat Williams, known for his roles in "Hair" and "Everwood," died following a vehicular accident in Dorset Monday, according to police. He was 71.

The Vermont State Police confirmed the death in a statement online, saying Williams was driving along Morse Hill Road at approximately 4:53 p.m. when his motorcycle was unable to avoid a Honda SUV and the two vehicles collided. 

"The Vermont State Police is investigating a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle Monday afternoon, June 12, 2023, in Dorset in which the operator of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries," the statement read. "The motorcyclist is identified as Richard Treat Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, Vermont."

According to police, the crash happened on Vermont Route 30 just north of Morse Hill Road when a southbound 2008 Honda Element attempted to turn into a parking lot.

Treat Williams

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Treat Williams attends the premiere of P12 Films' 'The Great Alaskan Race' at ArcLight Hollywood on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California.  (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

"Initial investigation indicates the Element stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams," the statement read.

According to the police, Williams was unable to avoid the oncoming vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle, suffering critical injuries. 

He suffered critical injuries as a result of the crash and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead. 

Williams in Blue Bloods

Treat Williams's lengthy film and television career began in 1975 with his movie debut in "Deadly Hero." (John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images)

The other driver was checked by medical personnel at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

"The investigation into this crash is in its early stages. A member of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was on scene Monday evening, and team members will return to the location of the collision Tuesday, June 13, to continue processing the scene," the Vermont State Police said. 

Trooper Jared Lacoste of the Shaftsbury Barracks was the first to respond to the scene.

Treat Williams as Lenny Ross

Treat Williams most recently starred as Lenny Ross on the popular cop drama, "Blue Bloods." (John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images)

Williams tweeted just hours before the accident, sharing a video of himself mowing a lawn.

"Mowing today. Wish I could bottle the scent," he wrote.

"What a real Vermonter does," Williams added in a second tweet.

The actor's lengthy film and television career began in 1975 with his movie debut in "Deadly Hero."

His decades-long career included roles in 2007's "Heartland" television series and "Chesapeake Shores" in 2016-2022, and films including "127 Hours," "The Congressman," and "12 Mighty Orphans."

He most recently starred as Lenny Ross on the popular cop drama, "Blue Bloods."

