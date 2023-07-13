Treat Williams' daughter mourns her late dad one month after his death: 'Keep forgetting he's not coming home'

Treat Williams' daughter Ellie Williams shared an emotional tribute to her late father one month after his sudden death.

The "Everwood" actor died on Jun. 12 following a vehicular accident in Dorset, Vermont at the age of 71. On Wednesday, Ellie, 24, posted a slideshow of throwback photos featuring touching moments between herself and Williams.

"I have never experienced this kind of grief before, so it’s hard to put my thoughts into words, but I’ll try my best for now," Ellie began her heartfelt caption.

She continued, "I have been home with my family in Vermont for a month now, but it feels like just yesterday that I frantically got on a plane home after I got that phone call. It feels like he’s just away filming. However, I keep forgetting that he’s not coming home this time."

TREAT WILLIAMS' HOLLYWOOD LEGACY: CO-STARS AND FRIENDS PAY TRIBUTE TO ACTOR'S LIFE AND CAREER

"This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love. A father's incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter's boundless love and complete admiration for her father."

"Dad, I love you more than words could ever describe. You have given me the best life imaginable, and I could not have ever dreamed of having a better father. Thank you for loving me completely. I know you will walk with me by my side for eternity.

"Until we find each other in the next life," Ellie concluded.

In the first photo that Ellie shared, she was pictured when she was a young child as she shaved the "Blue Bloods" star's beard. Williams was seen feeding a baby Ellie with a bottle in another snap. Ellie included other images in which the father-daughter duo were pictured sporting party hats and posing with spoons on their noses.

Other photos featured tender exchanges between the two including a shot of Williams kissing his young daughter on the forehead and a snap of him carrying her as they both stuck their tongues out. In one image, Williams was pictured wearing clown makeup while holding Ellie on his lap. The pair beamed while sitting on the floor in another photo.

Williams shared Ellie and son Gill, 31, with his wife Pam Van Sant, 68, whom he married in 1988. Ellie included a photo of the family of four cuddled together on a couch that was taken when she and Gill were children.

In the last photo that Ellie posted, she was pictured being carried on her father's shoulders as they smiled at the camera.

Authorities confirmed Williams' death in a statement on Jun. 13. Williams was driving along Morse Hill Road at approximately 4:53 p.m. when his motorcycle was unable to avoid a Honda SUV and the two vehicles collided.

"The Vermont State Police is investigating a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle Monday afternoon, June 12, 2023, in Dorset in which the operator of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries," the statement read.

"The motorcyclist is identified as Richard Treat Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, Vermont."

Officials added, "Initial investigation indicates the Element stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams."

Williams was unable to avoid the oncoming vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle, suffering critical injuries, according to police.

He was then airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The other driver was checked by medical personnel at the scene for minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital.

"The investigation into this crash is in its early stages. A member of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was on scene Monday evening, and team members will return to the location of the collision Tuesday, June 13, to continue processing the scene," the Vermont State Police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two days after Williams' death, Ellie took to her Instagram story to share several posts about her late father, including a throwback picture of her parents with an emotional message.

"This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered," Ellie wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak."

She also shared a picture of a jacket with her father's name embroidered on it and a snapshot of their backyard in Vermont with a simple, "We're home, Dad."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.