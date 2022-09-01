Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Madonna regrets 'both' of her marriages, says she's 'obsessed' with sex

The Queen of Pop was married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 1 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Madonna wants you to know she really, really likes sex.  

In fact, in a new interview, the Queen of Pop says she is obsessed with it.

In rapid-fire style, Madonna was asked 50 questions while promoting her "Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones" album on YouTube. 

The seven-time Grammy Award winner answered questions while galivanting across her home and outdoor property. When asked about what decision in her life "wasn’t the best idea," Madonna admitted, "Getting married. Both times!"

Madonna, pictured here performing with Colombian singer Maluma, has never shied away from her sexuality.

Madonna, pictured here performing with Colombian singer Maluma, has never shied away from her sexuality. (Fredy Builes)

MADONNA KISSES 2 WOMEN AS SHE CELEBRATES TURNING 64 AMONGST FRIENDS AND FAMILY IN ITALY

Madonna also referenced her 1992 book "Sex" as a recommendation for others to read.

Madonna sarcastically told viewers the secret to her success was sex.

Madonna sarcastically told viewers the secret to her success was sex. (Michael Campanella)

The interview also saw Madge expressing her love and admiration for her kids, saying that her six children are her greatest achievement. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Madonna's latest album was released in late August. Entitled "Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones," it featured previous hits, including tracks with Justin Timberlake, Pharrell and Britney Spears making it onto the record.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Madonna says in her interview she is most excited to see people dancing to her album once it is released.

Madonna says in her interview she is most excited to see people dancing to her album once it is released. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending