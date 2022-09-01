Madonna regrets 'both' of her marriages, says she's 'obsessed' with sex

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Madonna wants you to know she really, really likes sex.

In fact, in a new interview, the Queen of Pop says she is obsessed with it.

In rapid-fire style, Madonna was asked 50 questions while promoting her "Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones" album on YouTube.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner answered questions while galivanting across her home and outdoor property. When asked about what decision in her life "wasn’t the best idea," Madonna admitted, "Getting married. Both times!"

Madonna also referenced her 1992 book "Sex" as a recommendation for others to read.

The interview also saw Madge expressing her love and admiration for her kids, saying that her six children are her greatest achievement.

Madonna's latest album was released in late August. Entitled "Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones," it featured previous hits, including tracks with Justin Timberlake, Pharrell and Britney Spears making it onto the record.

