Madonna gets first tattoo in honor of her kids: 'Inked for the very first time'

Madonna's celebrating some fresh new ink.

The pop legend revealed on Monday that she received her first-ever tattoo, and shared a series of photos on social media to show it off.

"Inked for The Very First Time," the singer tweeted, a play on the lyrics to her iconic hit "Like a Virgin."

The singer's tattoo is a tribute to her six children: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stelle and Estere. It reads "LRDMSE," which stands for each of their first initials in black ink on the inside of her left wrist.

Madonna, who months ago debuted a new look with bright pink hair, appears to be sitting in front of tattoo artists in Hollywood, Calif., in the photos shared to her account. She made sure to wear a face mask for the appointment, and in one pic, she holds her right hand up to her head as she's getting inked.

Madonna's eldest child is daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, whom the singer shares with Carlos Leon. She also shares sons Rocco Ritchie, 20, and David Banda, 15, with her ex Guy Ritchie. She also has daughters Mercy, 14, and twin daughters Stelle and Estere Ciccone, both 8. She adopted her four youngest kids.

The 62-year-old pop icon spoke about her legacy and motherhood in an interview with British Vogue in 2019.

"Being a single parent of six children, I continue to be creative and be an artist and be politically active, to have a voice, to do all the things that I do. So I mean, there isn’t anybody in my position.”

One thing she said she is watching out for with her younger children is their social media use.

At the time, she said she wasn't allowing her son David to have a cellphone because her older kids "became too inundated with imagery and started to compare themselves to other people, and that’s really bad for self-growth."

She added that she wants her kids to be successful and innovative on their own, not because they're the children of someone famous.

